Lara Dutta discusses pay disparity in Bollywood





In her next project, Lara Dutta will play the role of single mother Vasu. His upcoming projects include Hiccups and Hookpus. The trailer for the series features Lara as a single mother who recovers at the age of 40. She recovers herself by engaging in sexual adventures. During a conversation with the actor, she revealed that she has her own set of actions to inhibit the character. Additionally, the actor said, “Over the years what I’ve learned from my job is to be clear about what I’m comfortable with, what works for me and what that doesn’t. I also know how willing I am to push the boundaries in order to embrace a new character or a new project. When I was approached about this show, I was really intrigued by the It was a fantastic opportunity to have in her 40s playing the central character of such a great show created by Lionsgate, she is a single mother who rediscovers herself after the hiccups in her life. I had some broad apprehension of how his character was going through the story. And I had an honest conversation with Kunal about it. I’m grateful that he was so welcoming and entertained me. . We both felt that we could work around the issues I had before I got on board. Because I had an equal say in the direction the character would take, I was into it. I think the confidence the creators had to make this project as much my project as theirs was just amazing. The actress made her digital debut on Hundred. Here she played the role of a cop. When asked if the web space gave her more opportunities, she replied, “Absolutely. I think this is the best time for me. I’m having more fun and finally getting the kind of roles and projects I’ve always wanted. I didn’t come into the industry to be the best star or get into the numbers game. I wanted to be an actor, and now I can finally do it. The actor also spoke of the pay gap in Bollywood. She said there had been “fantastic changes” in Bollywood and it had made things better for women. Further, she said, “I think it’s not just the actors, but there are a lot more female technicians, directors, producers and even screenwriters, all of whom have fought the disparity.” And change is happening for those who have successfully created a demand for themselves. From my experience, I can say that I am paid more than 1015 years ago. Additionally, Lara Dutta’s Hiccups and Hookups features Prateik Babbar and Shinova. The series airs on Lionsgate Play.

