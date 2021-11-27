Modis increases crackdown on Bollywood

Khan has been a star for over a decade and is widely referred to as King Khan, the King of Bollywood. He is also known for his way out of poverty; he often delights audiences with stories about the hardships he endured, including having to sleep on the streets of Mumbai while trying to become an actor. Accounts of her struggle and success have inspired millions of Indians, including Muslims, and her exalted status delivers on India’s promise as a secular and inclusive nation anywhere, regardless of religion. , of caste or creed, can be successful.

Supporters of Modis’ Hindu nationalist government defend the arrest as a matter of law and claim it reveals the decay of the film industry. But Indian liberals argue it was a deliberate move to tarnish the image of Muslim idols to appease the Hindu right.

Last month, the son of Indian superstar actor Shah Rukh Khan was stopped for using drugs at a party. In most parts of the world, celebrity news like this is a momentary public distraction. In India, where the divide between Hindus and Muslims has widened since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, Khan’s arrest has drawn attention to the unraveling of India’s social fabric.

But the Hindu right has a long history of resentment towards the rise of Muslims, especially those who challenge their exclusivist political group which includes Khan. In 2015, Khan spoke out against the lynchings of Muslims by Hindu mobs for allegedly smuggling cows to be slaughtered and served as meat. Many Hindus consider cows to be holy. We have done a huge thing about our meat eating habits. How the eating habits of people is there a problem? Khan told NDTV, a local news channel. Religious intolerance and not being secular in this country is the worst kind of crime you can commit as a patriot.

There is a model of far-right resentment focused on Bollywood stars. Bollywood actress a year ago Deepika padukone was accused of being part of an infamous drug ring and was summoned for questioning by the National Narcotics Control Bureau of India. In 2019, Padukone joined a student protest against a controversial anti-Muslim citizenship law passed by the Modi government.

The cases could reveal a drug link in the film industry, as several pro-Modi news networks claim. But the liberals suspect Khan and Padukone of having been punished for speaking out against Islamophobia, and the cases brought against them are part of a more insidious campaign to intimidate Muslims and liberals associated with Bollywood.

It would be part of a larger scheme. Since Modi came to power, minorities and liberals from all influential segments of society have insinuated that they are under pressure to silently accept discriminatory Hindu rights ideas about what India should be.













First, journalists complained about coercion as pressure to self-censor increased. Most news networks have caved in or followed a fine line while others have become shameless spokespersons for government policies. Left-wing universities and those dominated by minorities were then targeted. India’s film and television industry, which employs over a million people and has admirers around the world, is the latest to feel the heat. Films and movie stars are now at the heart of a cultural revolution designed to crush dissent against the Modi government and change India’s path from a diverse society to a culturally homogeneous one.

Bollywood has been the conscious guardian of a country navigating several fault lines at once. Although it always had to be cautious to avoid angering the ruling political powers, Bollywood was a secular space that fostered cohesion between communities and played a constructive role in building a tolerant society. . In recent years, however, actors have been afraid to speak out on controversial policy decisions, the industry is discredited as a hangout for drug addicts, and the language of Indian cinema is slowly but surely changing.

For a very long time, songs such as Mazhab nahi sikhata aapas mein bair rakhna (or Religion Does Not Teach Animosity) propagated ideas of coexistence. They have rooted the value of syncretism in the minds of generations of Indians. But now religious chauvinism is interspersed with unscrupulous songs and storylines. There seems to be a new obsession with making films about the Hindu warrior kings who challenged the Muslim rulers whom the latter almost always portrayed as bad. Lots of chest thrusts and sword-wielding are done while saluting the Hindu gods as if trying to invoke not only pride in Hindu heritage but something more, perhaps a sense of superiority.

Shubhra Gupta, film critic and leading columnist at Indian express, Recount Foreign police that Hindi cinema has endeavored to promote the values ​​of pyaar and bhaichara (or love and brotherhood) in its early nation-building years after independence. But that is changing fast. Conservatism, patriarchy and the status quo know no political boundaries. This is the kind of cinema that all mainstream [movie] industries in India are being pushed relentlessly, Gupta said.

Given its massive popularity, all governments over the decades have used the film industry to spread its messages, she continued. But he is now more pressured than ever to follow the line of state command and control, as the current regime understands the power of the image in a way no one else has before it.

Rahul Vohra, an Indian actor who worked with Khan, said lawyers are now checking scripts to not be on the wrong side of the central government. And yes, this is all done on purpose to set up a narrative made up with the calculated purpose of rewriting history, Vohra said. Many actors are afraid to voice their opinions, and many actually believe in the views of the government. Vohra, like many others, suspects the drug charges have been trumped up, especially since the evidence presented so far is thin. I sincerely believe that these are stories made up with the specific purpose of diverting attention from the issues that are staring us in the face, he said, alluding to the worsening economic crisis in the country and the rise of inflation.













It all started with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in early 2020, whose parents alleged foul play even though the autopsy confirmed suicide. Rajputs’ girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, has been accused of procuring him drugs. Chakraborty was the first to be arrested in connection with an alleged drug connection in the industry. Even though she was a new face, her case paved the way for an investigation into the morality of movie stars. Rajput’s death also led to a debate over widespread Bollywood nepotism, and that was most certainly a good thing. Films in the country are run like family businesses, with the children of actors and directors on the front lines to become stars of the next generation. Still, there are plenty of strangers who made sure Khan was among them. The central agencies are concentrating and the anger of the media and the trolls seems however reserved for those who have not given their public approval to the center of power in New Delhi.

The line that all of Bollywood is full of nepotism and drug addicts has been peddled with a lot of energy, Gupta said. And everything that comes out of it is tainted unless, of course, he wants to be cautious with films about evil Muslim invaders and valiant Hindu kings who are defenders of the faith.

India’s massive film industry is divided. There are actors who swear by the Modi government; last week one of them even said that India achieve freedom in 2014, the year Modi became the country’s prime minister. But others fear that the space for them to be true artists and challenge the growing majoritarianism in the country is shrinking. They fear their films will be blocked or slapped with cases like the ones Khan and Padukone’s son are facing.

Indian films have many problems, including a highly sexist lexicon, but bigotry is not one of them. If artists are silenced, there will be no one left to hold the mirror up to society. Khan and Padukone have been cautious since the cases.