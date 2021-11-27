Entertainment
Abel Rocha, voice actor who voiced Shenlong in Dragon Ball Z, has died
This Friday, the world of national dubbing dressed in mourning after learning that the famous actor Abel rocha contreras he lost his life at the age of 96. The news transcended social media due to the indelible mark it left on Mexican audiences by the multiple characters it played, including Shenlong of Dragon ball z.
It was a few minutes ago when the voice actor also Lalo Garza, confirmed the sad news via his Twitter account. The actor, known for having lent his voice to Krillin At Dragon Ball, he regretted the departure of his career partner and sent his condolences to the family.
My dear Abelito, the unique and incomparable voice of Shenlong in DBZ. You rest in peace now, my friend. Thank you for your kindness, your always kind words, your kindness, your smile, I miss you. Rest in peace Abel Rocha. My sincere condolences to your sister Gloria, tweet.
In his meaningful post, Eduardo Garza highlighted the legacy and lessons the voice actor left him, not only as a partner, but also as a friend. He also highlighted Rocha’s participation in one of the most iconic series to reach Mexico, Dragon Ball, as it has long brought the famous wish-granting dragon to life when the dragon’s already known spheres come together.
The lively news quickly went viral on social networks, where thousands of fans of the series have expressed their feelings, because as already mentioned, Abel Rocha is mostly remembered for his participation in the adaptation of the famous manga. .
Now live in the skies with his beloved character Sheng Long if we bring the Dragon Balls together, The anime world is in mourning, Huge loss for the dubbing, My condolences on such a delicate loss in wishing the quick resignation of your family and friends, He only granted our wish and left with the Dragon Balls, were some of the comments left by users on Lalo Garza’s post.
Within the tweets, fans of the genre also remembered other legendary characters to whom Abel Rocha lent his voice. They stand out from them Ebizo of Naruto Shippuden, El Lynch of Adventure time, Anzai of Slam dunk, Enma Daioh and Nail, among many others, the latter two also being part of Dragon ball.
Abel Rocha Contreras started in the dubbing industry around 40 years ago. The actor decided to get involved with his sister Gloria Rocha, who is also known in Mexico for being one of the main voices in several series and TV shows.
I was a businessman, ever since my business went bankrupt you transferred it and everything was when I […] I said[a Gloria Rocha]: Hey why don’t you give me a chance and maybe I will, recalled Abel Rocha in an interview he gave to Lalo Garza for his YouTube channel.
Rocha, for his part, decided to pursue his career through the world of cartoons, mainly anime adaptations, such as Dragon Ball, Naruto Shippuden, Sailor Moon, Dr. Slump, Digimon: Digital Monsters, Kitaro, Neon Genesis Evangelion. However, it was not the only genre that I have experienced, as I have also collaborated on big screen films such as Run away !, The Danish Girl, Warhorse, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Batman: Dark Knight, Time of Wolves, Hannibal and much more.
So far, the causes of the unfortunate death are unknown, all that is known are the details that Lalo Garza gave in his post. However, the work of the voice actor will remain in the hearts of the thousands of fans who have such important programs.
