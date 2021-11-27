Actor Vijay could take another step on the political path – the New Indian Express





Express news service CHENNAI: With the municipal elections in the immediate vicinity, fans of actor Vijay have been busy organizing voter awareness campaigns and encouraging young voters to register on the draft voters list released by the electoral commission. Political commentators see these fan activities as another sign that the actor is interested in testing political waters. With the revision of the electoral list project underway since November 13, fans of actor Vijay have carried out various voter awareness initiatives such as the collage of wall posters and social media messages, particularly targeting young people. voters. ‘ECR’ P Saravanan, head of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Kancheepuram district, agreed that they were trying to strengthen their base among new voters ahead of the urban municipal elections. He said The new Indian express, “It is not surprising that our fans have had huge success in the polls of rural local organizations that were recently held in nine districts. They won 129 of 159 seats – a strike rate over by 80 percent. And when we met him with the winners, we urged him that fans be allowed to participate in the urban civic polls as well. “ Another district official from the actor’s fan club said The new Indian express“This would not only strengthen Vijay’s electoral base, but also strengthen our democracy. Many new voters gave their support when we conducted these awareness campaigns upstream of the special camps for the revision of the draft electoral list. We are moving towards our goal every day. “ Some other district officials also echoed the same point of view. Veteran journalist and political observer T Koodalarasn ​​said The new Indian express, “Vijay fans are carrying out these activities with the support of the actor. If there was no support from the actor, they would not have put up wall posters urging voters to register on the provisional electoral list. “ “The same kind of work was done by Rajinikanth fans until December 2020. After the actor gave up on the idea of ​​starting the political party, most of his fans joined other political parties. Now it’s the turn of Vijay fans. climax, we have to wait a few more years. It all depends on whether the actor has the courage and the will to engage in active politics, “he added.

