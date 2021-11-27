Longview actor Heath Freeman known for his friendship and encouragement | Local News

Actor and Longview native Heath Freeman was known for making genuine and genuine connections with people.

Vance Freeman said his brother “collects friends like some people collect stamps.”

“I mean he had so many meaningful friendships with people. He was very supportive. I mostly think it’s in an industry that is just a little tough on people,” he said. he declares. “He kind of stood out that way. I think what I will remember the most about him is how encouraging he was and the way he really saw people.”

Heath, a 1995 graduate of Pine Tree High School, died on November 15 at the age of 44.

Among his roles was killer Howard Epps in the first two seasons of the Bones TV series.

Heath’s career in Hollywood began with the film “Skateland”, in which he wrote, produced and starred with his brother, Brandon Freeman, and his friend Anthony Burns. The film premiered in 2010 at the Sundance Film Festival.

His other acting credits included an episode of ER as well as appearances in NCIS, The Closer, Without a Trace, and Raising the Bar.

Vance recalled that his brothers’ interest in acting began in childhood, and he did well in the Pine Tree theater program.

“Even when he was little he would get the family together in the living room so he could do a magic show or he would do a stand-up comedy,” Vance said.

Heath was accepted into the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. After attending New York University for a year, he transferred to the University of Texas at Austin and studied acting for a year before moving to Los Angeles.

Vance said his brother was also very involved with his family, especially his 10 nieces and nephews.

“He was really involved in all of their lives and went out of his way to attend performances and sporting events,” said Vance. “He really supported them.”

Vance recalled when his son had an ATV accident a few years ago and had to have hand surgery without anesthesia, Heath was in the operating room holding his nephew’s other hand as a distraction .

“I couldn’t even do it, it was too upsetting for me,” Vance said. “He was always there for his family in times of crisis.”

Reggie Roel, a longtime friend of Heath’s, said they were roommates for a few years in Austin before Health moved to Los Angeles. He said Heath was a great connector with a great personality and was always laughing.

“He could walk into any group and immediately charm everyone. He had a really good knack for connecting people,” Roel said. “She was just a very caring person who really listened and a great person to be around.”

Heath was a “beacon” and genuinely cared about all of his friends and family, Roel said.

He recalled that Heath was Hook in the production of Pine Tree’s “Peter Pan” and said it was great to see him achieve his acting aspirations professionally.

“It was great watching the whole process of watching him develop as an actor. It was really great to watch because I was seeing him from high school,” Roel said. “The relationships he established in LA were great and helped him advance his career. He had other projects going on, but unfortunately those projects will not come to fruition.”

Roel, who lives in Longview, said Heath was essentially an uncle to his children.

“He was on every vacation. He was on the phone every week. I visited him in Austin, Aspen, LA or wherever he was,” Roel said. “It’s really hard to process everything. It’s always a bit surreal. He was just a very talented person who would light up any room and people were naturally drawn to him.”

Heath would return to his hometown often and even record a video for the town of Longview’s 150th 150th anniversary celebration, Vance said.

The loss of Heath and his supportive nature left a significant void, Vance said.

“When you’re in a relationship with someone like that and they’re gone, it leaves a big void because you just don’t have as much support or love in your life, the lives of your loved ones. children and that of your family. ” he said. “It’s just painfully sharp when you lose someone who was like that.”

Heath is survived by his father, Wayne Freeman and his wife, Sheila; her mother, Cheryl Freeman Kern; his brother Vance and his wife Meg and their children Caelan, Ella, Owen, Sarah Cate and Elliott; his brother Brandon and his wife Ashley and their children Chloe and Alexandra; and his brother, Brian Stephens and his children, Amelia, Adelyn and Jacob.