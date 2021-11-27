Entertainment
22 Bollywood films that will turn 22 in 2022
Disclaimer: This article will make every ’90s kid super emotional and nostalgic, so keep your tissues ready!
Remember when we used to groove on the song dekho 2000 zamaana aa gaya? Well, it’s been twenty-two years since it happened. Yes, this is the road traveled. The babies of the 2000s have all grown up, as have the movies released that year. Let’s take a look at a few iconic films released during this iconic year, shall we? Let’s go!
1. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
It’s been two whole decades since we’ve been introduced to Hrithik Roshan’s green eyes and iconic dance movies.
2. Mohabbatéine
From its iconic background music to the battle between love and fear, this film has left us fond memories.
3. Hera Pheri
It’s been 22 years since this movie came out and its memes still tickle our funny bones.
4. Bichhoo
How can we miss Lord Bobby? With its dashing black sunglasses and precise expressions, this movie made our hearts beat faster. tote.
5. Josh
Remember Eagle and Bichhoo gang? This OG rivalry film has given us countless memories.
6. Dhadkan
ANJALIIIII! 22 years later, we only want to know one thing: How the hell did Suniel Shetty become a fucking millionaire in just three years?
7. Mela
The only thing scarier than math homework back then was Gujjar Singh ka khauf. Also, how to forget Roooopa and her dard-bhari kahaani?
8. Kashmir Mission
This film not only became the third highest grossing film of that year, but it also immediately took hold in our hearts as soon as we first saw it in theaters. With the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir and its tapping songs, this film always has a special place in our hearts.
9. Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega
If the “Rani Mukerji in a Coma” meme popped up in your head as soon as you read the title of the movie, then you are a real rookie. movies same.
10. Raju Chacha
From the full-size piano right outside the house to the train serving food on the dining table, this movie made every ’90s kid wish a home like this.
11. Fiza
With a stellar cast and a few iconic songs, this movie was just a masterpiece. Speaking of different religions and dirty politics, this film acts as a mirror of our current political scenario.
12. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
Now let’s be honest. We all wanted the charm of Ajay Bakshi and the spirit of Ria Bannerjee after watching this movie.
13. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
With a stunning European backdrop and the gorgeous outfits of Karisma Kapoor, this film was a perfect concoction of humor and drama.
14.Kya Kehna
This film was the first of its kind to discuss pressing issues like premarital sex and teenage pregnancy.
15. Refugee
It’s been two decades since this film was released. However, it has stood the test of time and remains a cult classic.
16. Hadh Kar Di Aapne
With the right balance of pungent humor and a beautiful foreign backdrop, this film stays close to our hearts even today.
17. Chal Mere Bhai
If the lyrics simple baap ki beti mujhe bhai bolti, simple baap ki biwi mujhe beta bolticame to your head as soon as you read the title of the movie, so you’re officially old, my friend.
18. Champion
If you are a fan of Rahul Dev’s phenomenal acting, then this movie would have been just a gem for you.
19. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain
It’s been two decades since we’ve seen Govinda and Sonali Bendre together on the big screen. *sobs*
20. Pukar
If you grooved toKay Sera Sera and copied the steps of Prabhudheva, then real child of the 90s Hello!
21. Joru Ka Ghulam
Starring the iconic duo of Govinda and Kader Khan, this film was one of the best films they’ve made together.
22. Kunwara
Last but not least, this comedic film, packed with drama and wit, will also be 22 years old in 2022.
Do you already feel old? We don’t cry, you are!
Sources
2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/bollywood-movies-turning-22-in-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]