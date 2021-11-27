22 Bollywood films that will turn 22 in 2022

Disclaimer: This article will make every ’90s kid super emotional and nostalgic, so keep your tissues ready!

Remember when we used to groove on the song dekho 2000 zamaana aa gaya? Well, it’s been twenty-two years since it happened. Yes, this is the road traveled. The babies of the 2000s have all grown up, as have the movies released that year. Let’s take a look at a few iconic films released during this iconic year, shall we? Let’s go!

1. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

It’s been two whole decades since we’ve been introduced to Hrithik Roshan’s green eyes and iconic dance movies.

2. Mohabbatéine

From its iconic background music to the battle between love and fear, this film has left us fond memories.

3. Hera Pheri

It’s been 22 years since this movie came out and its memes still tickle our funny bones.

4. Bichhoo

How can we miss Lord Bobby? With its dashing black sunglasses and precise expressions, this movie made our hearts beat faster. tote.

5. Josh

Remember Eagle and Bichhoo gang? This OG rivalry film has given us countless memories.

6. Dhadkan

ANJALIIIII! 22 years later, we only want to know one thing: How the hell did Suniel Shetty become a fucking millionaire in just three years?

7. Mela

The only thing scarier than math homework back then was Gujjar Singh ka khauf. Also, how to forget Roooopa ​​and her dard-bhari kahaani?

8. Kashmir Mission

This film not only became the third highest grossing film of that year, but it also immediately took hold in our hearts as soon as we first saw it in theaters. With the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir and its tapping songs, this film always has a special place in our hearts.

9. Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

If the “Rani Mukerji in a Coma” meme popped up in your head as soon as you read the title of the movie, then you are a real rookie. movies same.

10. Raju Chacha

From the full-size piano right outside the house to the train serving food on the dining table, this movie made every ’90s kid wish a home like this.

11. Fiza

With a stellar cast and a few iconic songs, this movie was just a masterpiece. Speaking of different religions and dirty politics, this film acts as a mirror of our current political scenario.

12. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Now let’s be honest. We all wanted the charm of Ajay Bakshi and the spirit of Ria Bannerjee after watching this movie.

13. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

With a stunning European backdrop and the gorgeous outfits of Karisma Kapoor, this film was a perfect concoction of humor and drama.

14.Kya Kehna

This film was the first of its kind to discuss pressing issues like premarital sex and teenage pregnancy.

15. Refugee

It’s been two decades since this film was released. However, it has stood the test of time and remains a cult classic.

16. Hadh Kar Di Aapne

With the right balance of pungent humor and a beautiful foreign backdrop, this film stays close to our hearts even today.

17. Chal Mere Bhai

If the lyrics simple baap ki beti mujhe bhai bolti, simple baap ki biwi mujhe beta bolticame to your head as soon as you read the title of the movie, so you’re officially old, my friend.

18. Champion

If you are a fan of Rahul Dev’s phenomenal acting, then this movie would have been just a gem for you.

19. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain

It’s been two decades since we’ve seen Govinda and Sonali Bendre together on the big screen. *sobs*

20. Pukar

If you grooved toKay Sera Sera and copied the steps of Prabhudheva, then real child of the 90s Hello!

21. Joru Ka Ghulam

Starring the iconic duo of Govinda and Kader Khan, this film was one of the best films they’ve made together.

22. Kunwara

Last but not least, this comedic film, packed with drama and wit, will also be 22 years old in 2022.

Do you already feel old? We don’t cry, you are!