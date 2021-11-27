Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reveals how ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ song was rejected for 6 years

Bombay: Bollywood star Salman Khan revealed how the song ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ was rejected several times before deciding to use it in his film ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’, on the sung reality show ‘ Sa Re Ga Ma Pa ‘.
Salman said, “I had this song on CD for almost 6 years and was rejected by a lot of big music companies at that time. I liked the song so much that I decided to use it for my next era movie ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ and told Sohail that we should use this song for our movie.
“Antim: The Final Truth” actor Salman appeared as a special guest along with Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. During the episode, he saw contestants Snighdajit Bhowmik and Aravind Nair perform on the popular tracks “Pehla Pehla Pyar Hain” and “Oh Oh Jane Jaana”. After watching their performance, he got nostalgic and shared an anecdote about his song “Oh Oh Jane Jaana”.
He further added on the set of the shirtless song. “At the time, we were touring Madh Island for this song, and our dress designer was Vikram Phadnis. I had gained muscle by then and the shirt he had designed for me suited me like a blouse. We had to send it back to have it fixed but it was taking a long time, so that’s when I asked Sohail if we should shoot this song without a shirt. Sohail wasn’t very sure but when we saw him on the monitor he said ‘let’s do it’ and that’s how I shot for this shirtless song, ”he said. concluded.
‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ is broadcast on Zee TV.
(IANS)
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://sambadenglish.com/bollywood-superstar-salman-khan-reveals-how-the-song-oh-oh-jane-jaana-was-rejected-for-6-years/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos