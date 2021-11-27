Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reveals how ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ song was rejected for 6 years

Bombay: Bollywood star Salman Khan revealed how the song ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ was rejected several times before deciding to use it in his film ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’, on the sung reality show ‘ Sa Re Ga Ma Pa ‘.

Salman said, “I had this song on CD for almost 6 years and was rejected by a lot of big music companies at that time. I liked the song so much that I decided to use it for my next era movie ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ and told Sohail that we should use this song for our movie.

“Antim: The Final Truth” actor Salman appeared as a special guest along with Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. During the episode, he saw contestants Snighdajit Bhowmik and Aravind Nair perform on the popular tracks “Pehla Pehla Pyar Hain” and “Oh Oh Jane Jaana”. After watching their performance, he got nostalgic and shared an anecdote about his song “Oh Oh Jane Jaana”.

He further added on the set of the shirtless song. “At the time, we were touring Madh Island for this song, and our dress designer was Vikram Phadnis. I had gained muscle by then and the shirt he had designed for me suited me like a blouse. We had to send it back to have it fixed but it was taking a long time, so that’s when I asked Sohail if we should shoot this song without a shirt. Sohail wasn’t very sure but when we saw him on the monitor he said ‘let’s do it’ and that’s how I shot for this shirtless song, ”he said. concluded.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ is broadcast on Zee TV.

