Never ask a big actor for marriage advice

I wanted to write a dissertation, but the connective tissue of the dissertation did not interest me. I wanted to return memories that would pop up like mushrooms and quickly fade away. I owe a lot to where I grew up, in a black neighborhood where people talked and spent time on the porch and in the corner, just like my brothers and their friends as they smoked weed. , drank Mickey Big Mouths and Heinekens, and talked all the time about the craziness of Vietnam, the nuclear war, and HP Lovecraft, and from there they embarked on the adventures of the neighborhood’s many memorable characters. I tried to do it here. A new opus will be released here every Saturday this and next month.

My daughters Giselle and Elise went to a wacky private school in Pasadena. It seemed like a strange adjustment given the number of black children; there couldn’t be more than two dozen in a school of about 250 people. I liked it at first, before my daughters came of age and realized racism was part of the deal. Lord, it took forever for the school to have dark or brown elves on the wall of the wishing well. The Wishing Well was the cute little store where you could buy expensive but crazy fairy dolls or crayons or other expensive knickknacks

To be honest, I ignored my daughter’s complaints, even though Giselle seemed to have had a better time than Elise, her younger sister. Giselle seemed to have made lifelong friends there, but Elise just wanted to get the hell out of this weird school of ass. Their mother and I were in the process of a divorce, and I had a compulsive Elderly need to discuss the end of a nineteen-year marriage with anyone who wanted to listen to me. I was on the stands waiting for Giselle to finish her volleyball practice and found myself sitting next to the most talented actor I have ever met not to say I really knew a lot of actors. and I can’t say I was so interested in actors because I assumed they were still acting. But I was getting a divorce and I didn’t care about sincerity. I just needed to share my grief with whoever wanted to hear it. During the volleyball game, Roger Guenveur Smith sat quite close to me. I had seen him at school a few times but never tried to make a conversation with him. He gave off that gangster vibe by saying as few words as possible, and if he said anything, it was cryptic. You see, I had Roger juxtaposed with my brothers who were real gangster friends and every real gangster had to have a gun in the glove compartment and a shotgun in the trunk or an Uzi. And like a real gangster who keeps things real, they had to have a beautiful white girl, not a fat one, next to them.

Roger had all this kind of atmosphere without ever showing me his gun, if he had one. In addition, I had recently seen his Huey newton one-man show and it was the most amazingly brilliant one-man show I have ever seen, even though I had attended a few one-man shows. I usually avoid that sort of thing, but I was wrong about Rogers’ performance watching PBS or something and was stunned.

Rogers Huey newton was brilliant and almost unbearable to watch as he exhibited an incredible self-immolating spirit. I should have pissed him off about how he did what he did, but instead I spilled my guts about my future divorce, looking for something, a word encouragement to help me through these difficult days. Roger turned and looked at me like I wasn’t there. He seemed to be seeing beyond me into the future or something beyond my comprehension.

I do not know what to do. I left for an idiot with a jerri curl, I said with genuine desperation.

He laughs then.

She left you for a guy with a jerri curl. Shit that’s right

He never finished his sentence because he still looked into the distance as if he was called from afar by his muses. It was an embarrassing long break until Giselle finally finished her volleyball practice and we went to get some pizza. Being in the presence of a genius can be exhausting and can only be cured with a really good pizza.

Jervey Tervalon was born in New Orleans and raised in Los Angeles, and received his MFA in Creative Writing from UC Irvine. He is the author of six books, including Understand this, for which he won the Quality Paper Book Clubs New Voices Award. He is currently Executive Director of Literature for Life, an educational advocacy organization, and Creative Director of Pasadena LitFest. His latest novel is Chief Monsters.