The Waltons return in a new TV movie | News, Sports, Jobs
From September 1972 to June 19811, families gathered around their televisions to watch the story of a family, the Waltons. The series covered the time of the Depression and WWII. Even though there have been some rough times, this TV family brought real families together for an enjoyable hour each week. Sure, they had their issues and quarrels, but at the heart of the show was their love, appreciation, respect, and generosity to each other and to each other. In 1971, a movie, The Homecoming: A Christmas Story brought viewers to the Walton family. The film was so popular that it spawned the series.
Now, 40 years after its end, a new Walton family is coming to the small screen in The Waltons Homecoming. If the cast and executive producer Sam Haskell have anything to say about it, this film will lead to a new series.
Richard Thomas portrayed the oldest Walton in the series, introduces the new film, and narrated it. He said: It’s a story about human kindness, compassion and love. It’s a family affair, a family called Waltons.
The cast and Haskell took to the media virtually to discuss the show, their past, and what they hope will be the future of this beloved family.
From the start, Thomas was asked if he was mentoring Logan Shroyer, who is reprising the role of John Boy.
I didn’t say anything about what he should do, I just said, have fun, have fun and make it yours. And he certainly did. I mean, I think it’s a great achievement. I love, I love his performance, but I’d be the last person in the world to give advice to another actor about playing a role. Because you can only be yourself and make it your own, and he did a great job with it. So I’m really proud, he said.
Fans of the show will notice Ben’s character or at least his lack of it in the movie. As Haskell acknowledged, it was because of the time constraints to make a single movie. If it becomes a series, the executive producer plans to bring back all of the family. There are also some differences between this TV movie and the original series. Namely, the grandparents do not live in the same house. And speaking of the house, the one we all know and love is no longer standing.
It was on the backlot here at Warner Brothers and that doesn’t exist anymore and we were filming in Atlanta because of the tax incentives and, and on the business side, of The Waltons Homecoming. And we tried to find a house as close as possible that had the upstairs, because I knew I wanted to end Moms and Dads goodnight turned into Merry Christmas, of course. And we wanted to try and honor the family, Haskell said.
And if this movie was to be the catalyst for a new series or spawn another movie, Haskell added, I want to bring in every original actor as a guest star to play a teacher, nurse, or doctor, or I want to get in there. ‘original cast in the series and the future film.
The Waltons Homecoming airs Monday on The CW. It reflects the same warm, fuzzy tones as the original series and makes a good family vacation movie. As it seems, Merry Christmas, John Boy.
