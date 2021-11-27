City scene | Entertainment | smdailyjournal.com

Entertainment
A REVISITED CHRISTMAS SONG: A NEW LOOK AT A CLASSIC TALE. Playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Matthew Warchus (Matilda) reinterpreted Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol, the timeless story of regret and redemption. Obie-award-winning actor François Battiste talks about the roadmap they’ve created that has helped him understand and play Ebenezer Scrooge, a miser transformed by the visit of three ghosts.
DJ: How did you get into acting?
FB: I fell into the acting world by following my two older brothers who were both involved with the high school speech crew and plays. By the time I got into high school, I basically followed their lead.
They eventually turned to other interests, but I stuck with it. By the time I was in high school, I was fortunate enough to be a two-time state champion in a speech team, which earned me a scholarship to study theater in college. I attended Illinois State University and after graduation began my professional career in Chicago.
After a few years, I decided to pursue graduate studies which took me to New York where I attended the Juilliard School. In my third year, I received a scholarship to study at the University of Oxford with the British American Drama Academy.
I have been fortunate to receive exceptional training from some exceptional teachers. Really, the work never stops, the training never stops.
DJ: When was the first time you saw a production of Christmas Carol?
FB: The first (and only) production of A Christmas Carol that I saw was three years ago at the B Street Theater in Sacramento. My wife and I took our two oldest children who were three and six at the time. Watching the sparkle in my children’s eyes as they watched in wonder and astonishment was worth more than the price of admission for me.
DJ: How did you create your Scrooge so that it goes from Bah, Humbug to valuing the Christmas spirit?
FB: The script. It does the job for you. I think we all have the ability to possess characteristics similar to those of Scrooge (no matter our age or our sociological and economic background). My job is relatively simple: immerse myself in its given circumstances and play to win.
Dickens provides a specific world so alive, so palpable, and the adaptation of Jack Thornes is such a smart and tangible roadmap. He manages to dig into the psyche of the Scrooges, which leads him on a spiritual journey (sort of) unlocking compassion and empathy toward redemption.
DJ: Who is your favorite ghost?
FB: It’s hard to choose which is my favorite ghost, as they all seem to dig that seemingly impenetrable wall that Scrooge built for himself. Without each of them exhibiting different strengths and using different tactics, it’s hard to see how that wall crumbles.
DJ: How did playing Scrooge influence your view of the holiday season?
FB: Scrooge finally says he will honor Christmas by [his] heart, and try to keep it all year round. [He] will live in the Past, Present and Future. The Spirits of All Three will struggle within [him], and that’s sort of my approach. My wife and I are fortunate to have three beautiful, talented and caring children with great personalities. They teach us every day to stay in the present moment and to value these moments because they are ephemeral.
DJ: What would you say to someone who thinks they really know A Christmas Carol?
FB: I would tell them to buckle up and get ready for a nice bumpy ride. It’s a deep dive with heartwarming rewards.
DJ: How do you plan to spend Christmas?
FB: Our plan is to have our home filled with family, fun, great food, cherish loved ones, and show gratitude.
MORE ABOUT THE ARTIST: François Battiste is known for his work on ABCs 10 Days in the Valley and Station 19, CBSs Evil and Person of Interest, ABCs The Family and HBOs The Normal Heart.
SPECIAL FEATURES OF A CHRISTMAS SONG: “A Christmas Carol” runs from November 26 to December 26 at the Golden Gate Theater, 1 Taylor St. San Francisco. 2 hours and 15 minutes, including an intermission. No children under 5 allowed. For more information on tickets, visit https://www.broadwaysf.com/.
AND IN THE SPIRIT OF THE HOLIDAYS. With each performance of “A Christmas Carol”, Compass Family Services will collect donations at the door, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to its programs which provide temporary shelter, food assistance and other essential needs to families in San Francisco. the need. www.compass-sf.org.
