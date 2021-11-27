Entertainment
SUNY Oneonta alumni return for exhibit | Entertainment News
SUNY ONEONTA Dozens of alumni from the SUNY Oneontas art department returned to campus to celebrate the recent opening of the college’s latest art exhibition, What Can You Do With An Art Degree, An Exhibition of the faculty by Associate Professor of Digital Art Sven Anderson.
According to a press release, Anderson is showing his works alongside the professional and personal work of several of his students and alumni, demonstrating how they have used their degrees. The exhibition will remain until December 23 in the three art galleries (Martin-Mullen Art Gallery, Project Space Gallery and Open Space Gallery) in the Beaux-Arts building on campus.
We were especially excited about this exhibition because it truly shows the diversity of decisions, art forms and perspectives that can extend from a teacher and a degree, gallery director Sarah Simpson said in the communicated. It’s incredibly inspiring to see the amazing things students have accomplished with an art degree from SUNY Oneonta, and we were so happy to welcome them back to campus.
The former artists presented in the Andersons exhibition represent many different sectors of the art world. After graduating from SUNY Oneonta, they went on to become engineers, animators, tattoo artists, costume and clothing designers, teachers, photographers, video game and film visual effects artists, graphic and web designers and software developers.
One of Andersons’ students, a native of Stamford, David Stammel, Class of 2004, makes a living creating 3D art for video games, most recently for the Halo and Destiny series.
As noted later in the release, the best part about being in Svens’ classroom was the support, Stammel recalls during a visit to campus for the show’s opening reception. If you told him that you wanted to do or create something, he would believe in you and give you the opportunity to do it. It was an incredibly supportive environment.
Another Andersons student, Kelly Christian, Class of 2014, is now a shoe designer for Steve Madden Kids. Christian, whose shoe designs and sketches are included in the gallery exhibit, said Anderson was the reason she chose SUNY Oneonta in the first place.
Anderson received an MFA in printmaking from the Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and a BFA in printmaking from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He studied printmaking with Stanley William Hayter at Atelier 17 in Paris.
After starting his teaching career at West Texas A&M University in 1991 as a professor of printmaking, Anderson quickly realized that computers could do a much better job than hands at certain things. With the support of administrators and the curiosity of students, he built one of the world’s first digital art programs.
Originally from Long Beach, California, Anderson has been teaching digital art at SUNY Oneonta since 1997 and has sponsored numerous faculty / student scholarships and independent studies. His interests include printmaking, woodworking, and digital art. Her work can be found in numerous collections in the United States and Europe.
In his spare time, Anderson is an assistant for several of the photography workshops at the Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite.
With retirement on the horizon, Anderson said he wanted what could be his last art show at SUNY Oneonta to be a big celebration of all the time I’ve spent here and all of the students who have. enriched my life and taught me how to do a lot of these things.
That’s what this exhibit aims to celebrate all they’ve done, he said, getting emotional. What I hope people will take away from this thing is that, damn it, he had a great time when he was here, his students had fun, his students learned something valuable, and they are. walked away with something that changed their lives.
The art galleries on the SUNY Oneontas campus are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday during class and by appointment.
