Diageo’s Black Dog dons Keira Knightley for new commercials campaign

NEW DELHI : Diageo’s Black Dog whiskey brand has announced its collaboration with international actor Keira Knightley for its “Savor The Pause” commercial in India.

The collaboration, the company said, is a creative social media campaign with the actor to establish the importance of balancing “constant pursuit and the occasional break for the next generation of high achievers.

The film, developed and created by Virtue Worldwide, will take the British actor for a walk on a busy and busy street. This denotes the pace to which young students aspire. She is then seen pausing as she encounters a mirrored door, calling her into a world that helps her relish the beat. By entering this space, she finds a balance, surrounded by her friends and relatives, delivering a strong message. The rhythm never stops, enjoy the break “.

The campaign, the company said, explores the negotiation between pace and pause in everyday life, and how moments of pause become important. Knightley will be the narrative.

Knightley said: Our lives are always measured in time and in our achievements. We have adapted to a pace where we seem to be constantly rushing to our next step. The idea of ​​balancing that beat with a break to sync up is something I really relate to. “

Abhishek Shahabadi, Vice President and Head of Portfolio, Premium Scotch and Whites at Diageo India, said: “We are delighted to have him on board to deliver the next chapter of our success and establish his leadership in the Indian industry. Through this campaign, we want top performers to savor the break because picking up the pace is essential. “

Elements Media Works, the talented partners of Diageos, were instrumental in making the one-of-a-kind partnership between Black Dog and Keira Knightley.

Research firm Statista has forecast $ 16.56 billion in revenue in the whiskey segment in India this year, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.18% between 2021 and 2025. The average volume per person in the Whiskey segment is expected to reach 2.42 liters in 2021 in India. .

Global whiskey volumes are expected to rebound this year, after falling 10.7% in 2020, aided by a recovery in major markets such as IWSR, a global provider of data analytics for the alcoholic beverages market. India and the United States.

