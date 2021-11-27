Indian actor Swara Bhasker wants to adopt a child to start the family she always dreamed of – Celebrity





After Preity Zinta, actor Swara Bhasker is the next Bollywood star to embrace an alternative path to parenthood and to announce her desire to become a mother by starting a family by adoption. Bhasker revealed in an interview at Midday that she has applied for adoption with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and is currently on the waiting list. I know the waiting period is long, often up to three years, but I look forward to being a parent of a child through adoption, she said. Recently, Bhasker celebrated Diwali at an orphanage in Delhi and made the decision to adopt. I have always wanted a family and children. I realized adoption was one way of embracing these things, she said. She also shared some precious moments from her visit on Instagram. “The orphan crisis is the least talked about crisis in India. As a society we MUST do more. This holiday season opens your heart to the orphans of India. she captioned it. The Ranjhanaa The actor said it was not a hasty decision. She said she has read at length on the subject, researched the process in India extensively and met many couples who have adopted a child as well as adults who have been adopted. Bhasker saw it as luck that the state would allow single women to adopt. She also shared that her parents absolutely supported her in her decision. The actor is best known for his supporting roles in Tanu marries Manu and Nil Battey Sannata. She recently won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the short film. Pure Qorma at the Soho London Independent Film Festival. Times are changing and people are increasingly accepting alternative family ideas. We believe that adoption is a great way to proceed, especially since it guarantees a child the love and care that they currently lack. Safe to say, we love Bhasker’s decision.

