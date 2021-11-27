Entertainment
Tune in: Hollywood Christmas Parade this Sunday
Roll out the red carpet! It’s time to party! The Hollywood Christmas Parade is back !!! That’s right, come celebrate with us on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. as an American tradition returns to the streets of Hollywood, CA! Associated Television International, in association with the City of Los Angeles, is proud to announce The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys For Toddlers will be presented live again this holiday season, from Hollywood Boulevard to Orange Street!
Hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-host Elizabeth Stanton, the parade will feature Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-winning bands from across the country, dazzling horsemen, Larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats and humorous special numbers. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season!
Laura McKenzie, co-host and producer of the Hollywood Christmas Parade said, “Since 1928, the Live Hollywood Christmas Parade has been an annual holiday tradition loved and loved by Angelenos, as well as millions of people who watched Supporting Marine Toys for Tots TV broadcasts. parade nationally on the CW Network and internationally on the Armed Forces Network around the world. The only exceptions were during WWII from 1942 to 1944, when the parade was not presented, and, of course, last year in 2020, when the parade was not presented due to the pandemic. Global COVID 19. But this year, 2021, we’re excited to say we’ll be back live on the streets of Hollywood to celebrate with all of you the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade!
“For nearly a century, the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade has been uplifting the spirits of Angelenos from all walks of life,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “After a difficult year and a half, I am delighted that Angelenos can once again enjoy this parade.”
Erik Estrada, co-host of The Hollywood Christmas Parade said, “It’s time to start this party over again! And we’ll do it safely for all of you, as per CDC rules and regulations in effect at the time of our live parade on Sunday, November 28th. We will wear fashionable and festive masks, if necessary! Please come join us for lots of fun and excitement during the holidays! Once again this year, the parade will proudly support marine toys for toddlers, which bring holiday cheer to those less fortunate. Feliz Navidad!
“The holidays can be a very trying time for millions of families in need and buying gifts for their children is a luxury many cannot afford,” said Lieutenant-General James B. Laster, USMC (retired), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Toys for Tots’ exposure to millions of viewers of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, hosted by Associated Television International and the City of Los Angeles, dramatically expands the reach of our program and brings smiles to even more children by inspiring the action throughout the month of December, a period when we often lack donations.
“The Hollywood Christmas Parade is one of the community’s most beloved traditions,” said Board Member Mitch O’Farrell, 14th Borough, which represents Hollywood on the Los Angeles City Council. “It will be great to see Hollywood residents and local families once again enjoying this annual extravaganza. I know a lot of people are looking forward to it!
Board Member Nithya Raman, 4th District, City of Los Angeles, said: “Hollywood is not just a destination for tourists from all over the world, it is a local center of culture, business and community, defined in part by its traditions. rich and sustainable. I am honored to be one of those chosen to represent Hollywood and delighted to be able to participate in the iconic Christmas Parade, enjoyed by so many across the city.
More information on The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys For Toddlers will be announced soon, including the Grand Marshal of the Parade. For parade inquiries, please call 24/7 Hollywood Christmas Parade Hotline free of charge at 1-833-PARADE1 (1-833-727-2331). For updates on this year’s parade, please visit the official parade website at
www.thehollywoodchristmasparade.org
follow us on https://www.facebook.com/xmasparade/,
https://twitter.com/HlywdChristmas and # HCP2021
