Stars pay tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim: Barbra Streisand, more





Forever in their hearts. After Stephen Sondheim’s death, celebrities and Broadway stars took to social media to honor the late songwriter, their experience working with his material and remembering his legacy. The friend and lawyer of the Tony Awards winners, F. Richard Pappas, announced on Friday November 26, that theIn the woodsdesigner died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, at the age of 91. Future historians: Stephen Sondheim was real, Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted Friday shortly after hearing the grim news. Yes he wrote Tony & Maria AND Sweeney Todd AND Bobby AND George & Dot AND Fosca AND countless others. Some may theorize that Shakespeare’s works were by committee, but Steve was real and he was here and he laughed SO hard at shows and we loved him. TheTic, TickBoom!The director, 41, also shared an email Sondheim sent him a week earlier after the Netflix film debut. And last week, when I wrote to him to tell him that his ears must be burning with the countless kindnesses of Sondheim shared by the generations of writers he has counseled, he wrote this in response, theHamiltoncreator added in his post on social networks. Steve: you paid off your debt to Oscar [Hammerstein] 1000 times more. We love you. I love you. THANK YOU. Other theater and film veterans also brought their own tributes and heartfelt memories of the end.Sunday in the park with Georgewriter. In addition, the Broadway production ofSociety which recently reopened after its hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic dedicated its Friday night performance to Sondheim. You may have heard the very sad news before, but unfortunately Stephen Sondheim passed away in the early hours of this morning,Societydirector Marianne Elliott shared with musical participants via a Instagram registration. He was truly the greatest artist that we, perhaps in our lifetime, will ever know in this art form. Obviously, everyone is very shocked because everyone on this production knew him very well. The England native, 54, continued: He was truly a genius of [making musicals]. He was the most artistic and collaborative person of all time. We all feel extremely honored to have worked so closely with him. He was very involved in this particular production and very proud of it, I’m so happy to say that, and I think it’s a great honor for him because he really understood the art and the present and why art should speak in the present tense; it’s not a museum piece, it’s about talking to your femoral audience every night, every day of the year. Idina Menzel also shared his condolences, Tweeter at the time, goodbye dear sir. We will spend our lives trying to make you proud. Scroll below to see how the stars graced the acclaimed musician:

