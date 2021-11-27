



Children’s Theater Annie Actor Performs Tomorrow“Annie” is on stage at the Childrens Theater Company. This is the first show since the start of the pandemic. One of the actors who plays Annie, Lola Ronning, sings “Tomorrow. 54 minutes ago

Poppy Harlow releases children’s bookA CNN News presenter from Minnesota who turned mom takes on another endeavor – becoming an author. She recently published a book called The Biggest Little Boy. 2 hours ago

4 things to do todayHere are four things you can do today. 2 hours ago

Clay Coyote Shares Small Business Saturday RecipesHis small business Saturday and the pottery studio in downtown Hutchinson share some of their favorite recipes. 2 hours ago

Morning weather reportIt’s pretty calm and dry on Saturday, and temperatures are hovering around 40 degrees in the Twin Cities. 2 hours ago

The lights are back at the Minneapolis Children’s TheaterThe first show welcoming the guests again is Annie, the story of a young girl in good spirits but fiery. 2 hours ago

The fire inside Mankato WestLast year the school believed it had a state title team. This year brought another chance for many players. 12 hours ago

Sophie’s squad raises awareness about mental healthNonprofit organization educates young athletes about mental health in Minnesota. 13 hours ago

10:00 p.m. weather reportMeteorologist Lisa Meadows reports where showers could fall this weekend. 13 hours ago

Colorado lawmaker apologizes for comments on Ilhan OmarRepresentative Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) apologized for using anti-Muslim language to describe a meeting with Ilhan Omar that the Minnesota lawmaker said never took place. Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th District, called on leaders of both parties to act, saying such language endangered not only his life, but the lives of all Muslims. 13 hours ago

New COVID variant indicates travel restrictionsStill, it’s unclear how serious the new variant is or how resistant it is to current vaccines. 13 hours ago

A fire destroys a house north of the Twin CitiesTeams from several departments responded to put out the flames at the Linwood Township home. 13 hours ago

Accidental shooting leaves 5-year-old boy dead on ThanksgivingInvestigators are trying to determine how the children gained access to a gun. 13 hours ago

6:00 p.m. weather reportMeteorologist Lisa Meadows reports on the weekend forecast. 16 hours ago

Minnesota Wild Celebrates Native American Heritage Day With Special JerseysThe equipment was designed in honor of National American Heritage Day. The redesigned logo includes four tipis along the Mississippi River to represent Dakota farms on the shore, and they’re adorned with Mni Sota Makoce, the name of Minnesota in the Dakota language which means the land where the waters reflect the sky. 17 hours ago

11-year-old Nika Hirsch’s Black Friday quest to do 1,000 charitable actsThe 11-year-old Northfield girl has spent her last five Black Fridays doing as many acts of kindness as her creative mind could suggest. 17 hours ago

President Biden to visit the Twin Cities next weekHe will be in Rosemount to talk about the federal infrastructure package. 17 hours ago

Buyers return to stores for Black FridayShoppers lined up outside Twin Cities stores overnight to get the Black Friday deals. 17 hours ago

5-year-old boy killed in Brooklyn Park in Thanksgiving shootingAccording to investigators, the shooting occurred while filming a video on social media. 17 hours ago

WCCO Digital Update: Afternoon of November 26, 2021Here are the latest headlines from Minnesota. 17 hours ago

Bent Paddle Brewing wins “Best In Show” awardBent Paddle Brewing innovative brewer Neil Caron talks about the competition. 1 day ago

New book takes a look at those who miss the blue ribbonsRJ Kern has spent years scouring the state, traveling from fair to fair, and finding the kids who didn’t win the Grand Champion title. 1 day ago

The first Black Friday shoppers are warming their handsOver 200 people waited hours to enter the Mall of America. 1 day ago

Easy DIY Holiday Decorating IdeasJan Hagerman shares some easy DIY holiday decorations. 1 day ago

