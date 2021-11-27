Originally from St. Louis debuts as a Hollywood film producer

ST. LOUIS – Persistence, persistence, and staying true to himself are what helped a long-held dream come true for a Hollywood film producer from Fenton, Missouri.

To grow, Ryan delaney had a passion for quarter horse training and did so at Valley Mount Ranch in Valley Park. In 2008, he was State Champion of the National Barrel Horse Association.

However, the Rockwood Summit High School graduate wanted to get into entertainment. In 2010, he moved to Miami, Florida, and began a modeling career where he traveled the world.

After achieving success in modeling, DeLaney spoke with his agent about acting roles and attended acting classes / workshops at the University of the Performing Arts in Miami. He appeared in “The Hunger Games” and had his own talk show, “Real Talk with Ryan DeLaney”, where he interviewed celebrities on the big red carpets.

Then he started working behind the scenes on films, developing skills as a producer.

The film “Night night” premiered in St. Louis on Saturday, November 20 at the Marcus Ronnie Cinema where DeLaney made his red carpet debut as lead producer.

Directed by award-winning actress Nikki Koss, “Night Night” stars Brenna D’Amico who survives a horrific car accident and “must find a way to overcome her trauma and find the will to survive a recovery from the hell “, according to IMDB.

The red carpet premiere of DeLaney’s first film was “amazing,” he said.

“It was more than I could ever dream of. It was so surreal to see the support from my hometown. There were so many people when I entered. It was mind blowing. Everyone has been amazing. I’m living a dream and I’m floating on Cloud 9 right now, ”he said.

DeLaney was in charge of contacting theaters to host the film’s premiere.

“I really wanted this movie to be in my hometown because I was born and raised here in St. Louis,” he said. “And I always went to Marcus Theaters, which was in Ronnie’s time about 13 years ago.”

Watching movies at Ronnie’s house, he had always dreamed of one day having his movie on the big screen.

“I always knew I wanted to be in the entertainment business, and it was so surreal that that moment actually happened,” DeLaney said.

After years of hard work and long hours on the set, Saturday night left him speechless with all the support.

“When I walked out on the red carpet, everyone showed me so much love,” DeLaney said.

The film had sold out at three theaters at the Marcus Ronnie cinema with the first sold-out screening in 24 hours. Online traffic caused the Marcus Ronnie cinema website to crash and people had to go in person to purchase tickets for the other screenings, DeLaney said.

“We knew this was going to be important and I really wanted to show the world and let them be on this trip, and that’s why I brought it here to St. Louis,” he said.

Not only did DeLaney, Nikki Koss and Brenna D’Amico walk the red carpet and give interviews, but St. Louis business owners also had the opportunity.

“I was really excited to see them come and share this moment and talk about their business,” he said.

The film will be screened at the Marcus Ronnie cinema until Sunday, November 28. To buy tickets, Click here. Fans can also pre-order through visit the film website.

To make a movie, you need a village, according to DeLaney.

“Every person is so important – not just the actors or directors, or producers like me, it’s every person until the end of the movie,” he said.

DeLaney expressed gratitude to his family and sponsors who helped make this red carpet premiere possible, including Nick Metz with Coldwell Banker Premier, Amanda Baker with Delmar Mortgage, Sue Davis with Rocking J Venue and his mother Jennifer Cox. , sisters Lindsey and Rachel DeLaney, among others.

‘Night Night’ set

As Senior Producer, DeLaney had a myriad of responsibilities, including hiring and firing cast and crew, as well as scouting locations, working with the director, ensuring artistic and creative goals were achieved and that all was going well in each department. like wardrobe, hairstyle and makeup.

“There’s always some kind of hiccup or what we say on a movie set, ‘a fire to be put out.’ So I was known as the firefighter because I think my way of producing is very truthful. So with that I am basing myself on facts and this is how I was able to finish a lot of things and put out all these fires, ”he said.

DeLaney’s favorite aspect as a film producer was making sure everything ran smoothly.

“On a movie set, I like having that control because that way I knew if I was in control of it, it was up to me not to let this ship sink and so I really liked it because I felt like he was propelling each stage and each day was better than the next, ”he said.

There were many struggles throughout the making of the film, but DeLaney didn’t expect to fire a lead actor three days after filming began.

“It’s always a bit awkward when you want to let people go, but I have a good way to do it. I think it’s very important to stick to the facts, ”DeLaney said. “I think it’s all about deliverance to accomplish what really needs to be done.”

As far as budget, time and finding a new player are concerned, this has “everyone on the edge of their seat”. However, DeLaney said he was aware of the situation and hired Nick Marini, who is on Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”.

Everyone working on the film was amazing, DeLaney said, and was blown away by how professional everyone was.

“Every person that showed up was so nice and professional, and on time and they were prepared, and it was a breath of fresh air as a producer,” he said.

He mentioned lead actress Brenna D’Aimco, who not only was on time for work and always ready, but also went the extra mile to make everyone on set feel special, which was overwhelming. DeLaney’s expectations.

Production of “Night Night” ended just before the pandemic struck.

Three months after the start of the pandemic, DeLaney was asked to produce “Corsicana,” which will be released in 2022. DeLaney said everyone working on the film is required to be tested for COVID every 48 hours.

“That’s a lot of COVID testing for 70 people, but we did it,” DeLaney said.

“The success does not stop there”

DeLaney has said he wants to continue his career as a film producer.

“I have so much more to accomplish with other films and to produce them from start to finish,” he said. “It’s just an amazing thing to have ‘Night Night’ as my first under my belt – successfully done, successfully done with amazing people.”

DeLaney offers advice to those aspiring to be in the entertainment industry.

“Stay true to yourself, this is very, very important because everyone will try to change you,” he said. “You are going to change, but you should change for the better. And you have to believe in yourself because if you don’t believe in yourself, no one will believe in you.

DeLaney added that it’s important to chase your dreams even if people try to dissuade you, or don’t give you the opportunities right away.

“It will be hard, you will have roadblocks, you will be closed, the door will be slammed in your face,” he said. “You have to stay persistent and if you really believe in something and do it for yourself, it will happen.”