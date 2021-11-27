Being offered similar roles is a trap: Saanand Verma | Bollywood

Saanand Verma loves to be known as an actor who will surprise audiences with every role. Best known for his comedic stint on the current show Bhabi Ji Ghar By Hain, Verma says he tries to refrain from doing more comedy, whether in film or OTT projects.

I don’t like the concept of reselling that the industry is blindly following. Once a show concept or a character becomes popular, the actors are forced to be cataloged as a result, we start to get similar roles. Moreover, the actors also enter a comfort zone and willingly accept similar acts. I have the impression that doing the same type of roles is a trap and that the actors end up finding their way around. They can’t hold out for long, the actor said during his visit to Lucknow for the filming of Shashank Kumars Acting Ka Bhoot.

Verma adds: The biggest challenge for an actor is to deliver something new and fresh to their viewers on every show. I want to make characters that are totally different from what I did earlier. And I have proven it over time with my choice of different roles. Whether it is a wealthy villager in Rajasthan Pathaaka, the NRI in Sacred games or nasty businessman from Aprahan, I try to indulge myself deeply into the character according to the narrative with the story in mind. Then it is up to the Almighty and the public to reward me for my hard work and luckily this has happened so far.

He has no qualms about the length of the role.

In Chhichhore I only had one scene but the audience liked it a lot. So the length of the role doesn’t matter to me either. I feel that by playing a small role you have a bigger challenge and an opportunity to shine. In Indra Kumar’s next film Thank God I have a small role but it is very powerful.

Last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do Verma has several projects lined up. I shot for the OTT series Guilty minds where I play a lawyer and Apharan 2. I am very excited about Madhur Bhandarkars film India lock in which I have a major role and I’m sure my character will surprise everyone.

When visiting the state capital, he says, I love Lucknow because of its chikankari as well as its chicken delicacies. I was here during the filming of Raid but on this visit i had more time to explore things and my find was keema-bun-makkan. It is always a great and pleasant experience for me. Much of my work was filmed here.