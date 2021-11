From the Battle of Britain to Rosscarbery to Hollywood

Before settling in Rosscarbery in 1971, the late Anthony Bartley was one of the few to whom so many owed so much.

The medals for the Battle of Britain ace, formerly married to Hollywood actress Deborah Kerr, will be sold by Dix Noonan Webb in London on December 8.

Tony Bartley’s War Medals. Squadron Leader Bartley, one of the founding members of 92 Squadron, is credited with at least 12 wins, eight damaged, a number of probable and possible, and countless unclaimed. He cut his teeth above the beaches of Dunkirk, shooting down two enemy planes after his first aerial combat on May 23, 1940. On September 15, 1940, at the height of the Battle of Britain, he survived through thick and thin. His description of what happened that day is a fascinating read. “I heard a cannon shell explode behind the back of my armored seat, a bullet went through my helmet, grazing the top of my head and shattering the sight of my weapon, while others pierced my tanks. oil and glycol A 109 passed by. Bartley with fellow officers Wright and Kingcome, Biggin Hill, 1940. “Fumes then started to fill my cockpit, and I knew without a doubt that I had had it, so I opened my hood, undid my straps and started to climb out the side. preparing for another attack, and knew it meant suicide to jump with him. “Escaping airmen over their own territory was a fair game in some fighters’ logbooks, and a friend of mine had been shot in his parachute. So I decided to bluff, got back on my plane and turned on my attacker. “My ruse worked; he didn’t know how badly he hit me, but he knew a Spitfire could spin inside a Messerschmitt, and I fired a random burst to remind him of it. , after which he ran away to go home. At that point, I was too low. jump, so I walked to a field and prayed. “At one hundred feet my engine exploded and I was blinded by oil. I hit the ground, was catapulted and landed in a haystack, unharmed.” Tony Bartley’s RAF uniforms and logs. The seven medals awarded to him are estimated at 100,000-140,000. After moving to Hollywood, he formed European American Productions. He has written and produced television films for Fireside Theater, MCA and Douglas Fairbanks Presents. He moved to Rosscarbery in 1971 with his second wife Victoria. Born in India, Bartley’s father was Sir Charles Bartley, an Irish judge who sat in the High Court in Calcutta.

