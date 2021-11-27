Shang-Chi’s Razor Fist actor wants to fight the MCU’s Wolverine

Razor Fist actor Florian Munteanu fromShang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsrecently discussed where he’d like to see his character go in a sequel, and his desire to fight the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Wolverine. The German-Romanian actor, who made his name as a heavyweight boxer, made the transition by starring inCreed 2, where he played the son of Ivan Drago. Now he’s part of Hollywood’s biggest franchise, as his character Razor Fist has been featured extensively inShang-Chiearlier this year.
Munteanu’s Razor Fist was a fun cartoon addition toShang-Chi, because the character’s sword arm made him an entertaining henchman for the character of Simu Liu to fight. for Wenwu. The film ends with Razor Fist alive and well still in the Ten Rings compound, but he now works for Shang-Chi’s sister, Xialing, who took over the organization after her father.
In a new interview with CBM, Munteanu was asked what he would like to see happen with the character in aShang-Chifollowing. The actor said he thinks there are a lot of stories to be told with the character and that he would like to dig deeper into the emotional side of Razor Fist. He also expresses a desire to see the character cross paths and fight Wolverine. His full answer reads as follows:
“Oh, that’s a tough question. It’s a tough question, my brother. First of all, I don’t give away too much, is that I feel like I want to show the emotional side of Razor Fist. I feel like there’s a lot behind the mask, behind that physique, he’s a guy with a lot of heart and definitely has a background story that’s interesting to tell, so i want to dig deeper into that, show he’s more than just a soldier, even though we see values like loyalty he sticks to the end with wenwu, until he realizes that, okay he has no choice but to join the other party so they make it out alive there are a lot of values there i feel family is very important for him and the Ten Rings became his family, so it would be interesting to see how he got there and what the whole story was around it, how he lost his arm.
There’s so much to say with this character, as you know, in the comics he’s got two blades and a great match, and fans send me stuff from the comics where Razor Fist meets Wolverine, which , I think, would be a cool, blade-to-blade match. Sounds awesome to me, so I feel like there is a lot of potential. “
At this point, neither Wolverine’s nor Razor Fist’s future in the MCU is known. As mentioned above, Razor Fist is still working for Ten Rings underXialing, so he could possibly appear on a Disney + show orShang-Chi 2.Marvel is working to introduce the X-Men to the MCU, but even when that happens, it’s unclear if Wolverine will be included. Hugh Jackman is synonymous with the character, so the studio will probably struggle to find a replacement. For this reason, the X-Men may need to be fully established in the MCU before Wolverine is introduced.
Although Razor Fist may not be the most crucial character in the overall history ofShang-Chi, he’s a character who’s ripe for more exploration in a sequel or TV show. Exploring the Ten Rings organization further could be a great idea for a Disney + miniseries, which could also devote an entire episode to Razor Fist. A Shang-ChiThe deleted scene recently revealed that the character was supposed to die in the movie, suggesting that Marvel may have plans for Razor Fist in future MCU projects.
More: Shang-Chi Finally Realizes Marvel’s Failed MCU Spider-Man Plan
Source: CBM
- Spider-Man: No Homecoming (2021)Release Date: December 17, 2021
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)Release date: 06 May 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)Release Date: 08 Jul 2022
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / Black Panther 2 (2022)Release Date: November 11, 2022
- Wonders / Captain Marvel 2 (2023)Release Date: February 17, 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)Release date: 05 May 2023
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)Release Date: Jul 28, 2023
Boba Fett Movie Never Had Logan’s Director Tied Up, Says Lucasfilm President