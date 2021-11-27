AMA’s Kim Taehyung Sherwani Look Impresses ARMY; Lucky fan meets BTS members and more





The weekend is here and we hope you have fun. We’re here to keep you up to date with the latest Hollywood happenings of the week. Kim Taehyung, BTS, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and more are among our Weekly Hollywood Journalists. Also Read – Baywatch actor Dwayne Johnson is the perfect dad for his kids; here is the proof see the photos AMA’s Kim Taehyung Sherwani Look Impresses ARMY As you may know, BTS won the Artist of the Year award at the 2021 American Music Awards. The appearance of the members impressed the ARMY. Fans were very impressed with Kim Taehyung’s Sherwani look and felt like he looked like an Indian Dulha. Also Read – Throwback Thursday: There Will Never Be Another HOTTER THAN Trish Stratus In WWE, And These Photos And Videos Are Proof Of It Why does taehyung look like dulha (married) in sherwani and seokjin like his older brother in kurta while the rest of the bts are groom mates ??? pic.twitter.com/QFUFW5rltx ? (@Bangwoool_twt) 22 November 2021 Lucky fan meets BTS members The band members landed in the United States to perform at AMAs. One lucky fan bumped into Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope at a restaurant in LA and shared their experience online. We’re pretty sure fans around the world would be very jealous of him. Also Read – Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her Controversial Legs Exposing Photoshoot With Narendra Modi Priyanka Chopra slammed for “successful acting career” with Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra recently roasted her husband Nick Jonas. She had mixed reactions. Her remark “what a successful acting career looks like” did not please fans. One fan wrote: “A successful acting career? What, the Baywatch remake? I guess. Lisa from BLACKPINK tested positive for Covid-19 There appears to be an increase in the number of Covid cases in many parts of the world. Lisa from BLACKPINK has tested positive for the disease. According to an official statement from YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24). The other three BLACKPINK members have yet to be classified as close contacts, but they were immediately given PCR tests after hearing Lisas’ positive COVID-19 results, and are currently awaiting their results. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted together It is assumed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are having an affair. According to images acquired by Daily Mail, they were seen on a romantic date in California. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

