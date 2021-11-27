The Beatles: Get Back Part 3 is now on Disney Plus. Here is how to look at it





Disney Plus addeda slew of new shows and movies lately, and it’s got another one you’ll want to add to your list. Disney Plus has just released the third episode of the trio The Beatles: Come Back documentary. The highly anticipated documentary is serially airing, with the final part released on Saturday, November 27. If you’re a Beatles fan, you won’t want to miss the never-before-seen footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they rehearse, record and play their famous “rooftop concertat Apple Corps headquarters on Savile Row in London – their latest live performance. The Beatles: Get Back is directed by Oscar-winning director (and self-proclaimed Beatles fan) Peter Jackson, who rose to fame by directing The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Jackson is the to have access to the 60 hours of footage and 150 hours of unreleased audio used to make the Beatles documentary. (The pictures had been stored at Apple Corps in London all these years.) We’ll tell you when each episode of The Beatles documentary is released, as well as how to watch it. When to Watch The Beatles: Return to Disney Plus The first and second episodes of The Beatles: Get Back are now available to all Disney Plus subscribers to stream at no additional cost. The third is available on Saturday, November 27 at12 p.m. PT (3 a.m. ET). See the preview below. How to Watch The Beatles: Return to Disney Plus If you already have a Disney Plus membership, The Beatles: Get Back will likely be in the drop-down menu at the top of the screen. You can also use the search bar to search for it and press To play. If you are not a subscriber, you can choose from one of the following options: Disney Plus / Screenshot by Katie Teague / CNET

What’s wrong with the new Beatles documentary? The Beatles’ new three-part series documents the band’s recording sessions, which have been locked in a safe for over 50 years. The trailer shows The Beatles planning their first public performance in three years (in 1969), while writing and rehearsing 14 new songs. “I think we’ve become a little shy,” McCartney tells Lennon after expressing that he would like to perform on stage. The surprise rooftop appearance above Savile Row in London is also the last time the group has performed together outside of a recording studio. Some of the songs featured in the documentary are Let It Be, Don’t Let Me Down, I’ve Got a Feeling, and Get Back. The Let It Be album was released in 1970 after the band broke up. A lot of people have speculated on the cause of the band’s split – for example, there was a rumor that Yoko Ono was the cause – so it’s likely fans will look to these never-before-seen footage for clues. Read more:Get Back review: Watch the Beatles perform magic in their last days

