Latrobe’s Holly Jolly event is back in person with Santa visiting, entertainment

Children visiting downtown Latrobe on December 4 will find Santa Claus waiting to hear their Christmas wish lists, while people of all ages can enjoy a variety of music and live entertainment.

In-person attractions will begin at 10 a.m., wrapping up three days of activity as the annual Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe event returns December 2-4, a year after pandemic restrictions caused a switch to virtual programming .

“We’re happy to see things in person,” said Emily Pasqualino, event committee member. “We are fortunate to be back with the same number of artists as in 2019.”

“While we are always aware of the ongoing pandemic and are taking the necessary precautions, we could not be more excited to get together for the holiday season and welcome visitors of all ages to enjoy our planned vacation activities, ”said Michael Tusay, executive director of the Latrobe Art Center.

Santa will be at the James H. Rogers Memorial Park, Main Street and Jefferson Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 300 children will receive a gift bag sponsored by LHTC Media and the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Other activities will continue until 3 p.m. Many will be at nearby venues along Main and Ligonier streets, while entertainment will take place either outdoors or in large spaces with room for social distancing.

Barrel train rides will be available and Grand Latrobe Parks and Recreation will host snowball games.

Food trucks will be on Main Street, and local artists will sell a variety of handmade art and jewelry inside the Latrobe Art Center.

The Adams Memorial Art Center and Library will host holiday crafts. Visitors to the art center can make an edible dreidel, an activity offered in partnership with WQED. The cave painting is planned at the welcome center of the Chamber of Commerce.

On the first floor of the Quatrini Rafferty building, visitors can view a Latrobe Area Historical Society exhibit and browse items for sale by vendors and artisans at Latrobe Farmers Market.

A story hour with Mrs. Claus and a hot chocolate spoon dip will be presented at 512 Coffee & Ice Cream. At Main and Ligonier’s parklet, you’ll have the opportunity to take selfies with the main character of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”, a popular children’s show that continued the legacy of Fed Rogers, a deceased and native children’s television host. by Latrobe.

The parklet is also one of the entertainment venues for the event. The East End Kids will perform there at 10:30 a.m., followed by members of the Derry Area High School Band at 11:30 a.m. and the Laurel Valley Academy of Dance at 1 p.m.

Entertainment at Rodgers Park begins at 10 a.m., with instrumentalists from Christ the Divine Teacher School. Also on display will be the Trinity Lutheran Singers, at 11 a.m., and a choir ensemble from the Greater Latrobe School District, at 12:15 p.m.

Westmoreland County Community College’s Latrobe Campus will host performances by magician Steve Haberman at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and Tracy Lynn’s Song & Dance Show at 12:45 p.m.

Students from Christ The Divine Teacher School will sing throughout the city center.

On December 3, visitors are invited to roast marshmallows over the fire and enjoy drinks from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 512 Coffee & Ice Cream.

Vote for the gingerbread houses

On the three Holly Jolly Days, visitors can see locally made gingerbread houses on the WCCC campus and vote for their favorite creation from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 2 and 3 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 4. December. The winners will be announced in three categories: 3-12 years old, 13-17 years old and adults and organizations.

Buyers can compete for prices

Visitors can purchase holiday gifts in downtown Latrobe and will win a chance to win a prize by making purchases from three of the more than a dozen participating merchants – listed on the card and the shopping card. Latrobe town center vacation and designated by gingerbread man signs. Buyers who make more than three purchases will be entered to win a large basket.

The Holly Jolly event is hosted by the Library, Chamber, Art Center, McFeely-Rogers Foundation, WQED and local merchants in partnership with the Town of Latrobe.

Visit hollyjollylatrobe.com or call 724-537-7011 for more information.