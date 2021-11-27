Entertainment
Latrobe’s Holly Jolly event is back in person with Santa visiting, entertainment
Children visiting downtown Latrobe on December 4 will find Santa Claus waiting to hear their Christmas wish lists, while people of all ages can enjoy a variety of music and live entertainment.
In-person attractions will begin at 10 a.m., wrapping up three days of activity as the annual Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe event returns December 2-4, a year after pandemic restrictions caused a switch to virtual programming .
“We’re happy to see things in person,” said Emily Pasqualino, event committee member. “We are fortunate to be back with the same number of artists as in 2019.”
“While we are always aware of the ongoing pandemic and are taking the necessary precautions, we could not be more excited to get together for the holiday season and welcome visitors of all ages to enjoy our planned vacation activities, ”said Michael Tusay, executive director of the Latrobe Art Center.
Santa will be at the James H. Rogers Memorial Park, Main Street and Jefferson Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 300 children will receive a gift bag sponsored by LHTC Media and the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Other activities will continue until 3 p.m. Many will be at nearby venues along Main and Ligonier streets, while entertainment will take place either outdoors or in large spaces with room for social distancing.
Barrel train rides will be available and Grand Latrobe Parks and Recreation will host snowball games.
Food trucks will be on Main Street, and local artists will sell a variety of handmade art and jewelry inside the Latrobe Art Center.
The Adams Memorial Art Center and Library will host holiday crafts. Visitors to the art center can make an edible dreidel, an activity offered in partnership with WQED. The cave painting is planned at the welcome center of the Chamber of Commerce.
On the first floor of the Quatrini Rafferty building, visitors can view a Latrobe Area Historical Society exhibit and browse items for sale by vendors and artisans at Latrobe Farmers Market.
A story hour with Mrs. Claus and a hot chocolate spoon dip will be presented at 512 Coffee & Ice Cream. At Main and Ligonier’s parklet, you’ll have the opportunity to take selfies with the main character of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”, a popular children’s show that continued the legacy of Fed Rogers, a deceased and native children’s television host. by Latrobe.
The parklet is also one of the entertainment venues for the event. The East End Kids will perform there at 10:30 a.m., followed by members of the Derry Area High School Band at 11:30 a.m. and the Laurel Valley Academy of Dance at 1 p.m.
Entertainment at Rodgers Park begins at 10 a.m., with instrumentalists from Christ the Divine Teacher School. Also on display will be the Trinity Lutheran Singers, at 11 a.m., and a choir ensemble from the Greater Latrobe School District, at 12:15 p.m.
Westmoreland County Community College’s Latrobe Campus will host performances by magician Steve Haberman at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and Tracy Lynn’s Song & Dance Show at 12:45 p.m.
Students from Christ The Divine Teacher School will sing throughout the city center.
On December 3, visitors are invited to roast marshmallows over the fire and enjoy drinks from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 512 Coffee & Ice Cream.
Vote for the gingerbread houses
On the three Holly Jolly Days, visitors can see locally made gingerbread houses on the WCCC campus and vote for their favorite creation from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 2 and 3 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 4. December. The winners will be announced in three categories: 3-12 years old, 13-17 years old and adults and organizations.
Buyers can compete for prices
Visitors can purchase holiday gifts in downtown Latrobe and will win a chance to win a prize by making purchases from three of the more than a dozen participating merchants – listed on the card and the shopping card. Latrobe town center vacation and designated by gingerbread man signs. Buyers who make more than three purchases will be entered to win a large basket.
The Holly Jolly event is hosted by the Library, Chamber, Art Center, McFeely-Rogers Foundation, WQED and local merchants in partnership with the Town of Latrobe.
Visit hollyjollylatrobe.com or call 724-537-7011 for more information.
Jeff Himler is a writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, [email protected] or via Twitter .
Sources
2/ https://triblive.com/local/westmoreland/latrobes-holly-jolly-event-back-in-person-with-santa-visit-entertainment/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]