Jacqueline Fernandez’s mirror selfie with con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar goes viral: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama





Photos of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez with Sukesh Chandrasekhar have surfaced weeks after the actor denied dating the con artist, who is the main accused in a Rs. 200 crore extortion case. According to India Today, the photos were taken in April-June this year, when the millionaire con artist was on bail. Sukesh Chandrasekhar had met Jacqueline Fernandez about four times in Chennai and even arranged for her on a private jet for these meetings, ED sources said. The most recent photo shows Sukesh Chandrasekhar kissing the actor on the cheek as he takes a selfie in front of a mirror. According to India Today, the iPhone 12 Pro seen in the hands of crooks is the same one Sukesh Chandrasekhar scammed with using an Israeli SIM card. Sukesh allegedly used the same cell phone while he was also inside the prison. Last month Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for seven hours by the Directorate of Execution (ED) in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul. In their indictment, Delhi police accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar and 13 others of duping the wife of the former Ranbaxy promoter to the tune of Rs 200 crore. Authorities believe Chandrashekhar extorted 200 crore rupees from the complainant claiming that he would facilitate her husband’s release from prison. Anant Malik, the attorney representing Sukesh Chandrashekhar, told the media: “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, it is straight out of the horse’s mouth. In response to the claims, a spokesperson for actor Jacqueline Fernandez released a statement saying: “Jacqueline Fernandez is called to testify as a witness by the ED. She duly registered her statements and in the future will also fully cooperate with the agency in investigations. “ “Jacqueline also categorically denies the alleged defamatory statements made about her relationship with the couple involved,” the statement added. On the work side, Jacqueline was last seen in the film’s lead role Ms. Serial Killer which released on Netflix on May 1, coinciding with May 1. She is set to appear with Akshay Kumar for the fourth time in a gangster drama Bachchan Pandey. The film will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022. Read also:Jacqueline Fernandez unveils the beauty products to which she is HOOKED! BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for the last Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New films released , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

