Bollywood and Television Buas who share a remarkable bond with their real niece and nephew

It is such a special day when your brother welcomes his child into the world. It feels so overwhelming to see the little angel, touch their little hands, and just look at their innocent faces. And with the arrival of this little toddler in your family, everyone gets a new role in the house. When your brother embraces fatherhood, you play a special role in the child’s life as bua.

They share a special bond with their nephews and nieces. Their jodi is just perfect and full of fun. Likewise we have adorable Bollywood and Television aunts, who love their niece and nephew. Here are some cute bua-bhanji and bhateeja jodis of B-Ville.

# 1. Arpita Khan Sharma and Arhaan Khan

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan married actress Malaika Arora in 1998. Later, in 2002, the couple welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan, into the world. Arhaan is much loved by all members of his family, but especially by his bua, Arpita Khan, who is the younger sister of the Khan brothers. Arpita shares a special bond with her nephew. However, the bua and nephew jodi doesn’t make a lot of public appearances together.

Arpita is very close to her family and often shares glimpses with them on her IG handle. She and her nephew, Arhaan Khan, are mostly seen together in photos of family reunions. On November 27, 2019, Arpita shared a lovely family photo, which also featured her beloved nephew, Arhaan Khan, along with many of the Khan family.

# 2. Ekta Kapoor and Laksshya

One of India’s famous producers and the queen of daily soap, Ekta Kapoor had become a bua when her actor brother, Tusshar Kapoor embraced fatherhood through surrogacy and welcomed a baby boy. On June 1, 2016, Tusshar Kapoor became a loving father to his son, Laksshya. Tusshar’s older sister, Ekta is very close to her nephew and adores him.

Ekta enjoys spending time with Laksshya and treats him like her son. Its IG handle is filled with their cute photos together. Here is a photo she shared on January 1, 2020, with Laksshya. She had it nicely captioned: “Since everyone talks about 2019/2020 like years, let me join the bandwagon! You are gone in 2019 and it is clearly done .. but you have to be there. best year .. you gave me a son … who lights up my days like no other … a lesson … don’t trust anyone … ppl lie n only time unmasks … so overall you win! uve left me wiser happier lighter brighter aaaah bigger … n with 2 amazing boys (this edited photo is my favorite, i look like a lioness protecting my cubs) n Happy New Year everyone.”

# 3. Soha Ali Khan, Taimur Ali-Jehangir Ali and Sara Ali-Ibrahim Ali

The real princess, Soha Ali Khan, belongs to the Pataudi family. She is the daughter of famous 70s actress Sharmila Tagore and sister of popular B-Town actor Saif Ali Khan. Soha is the bua from his brother, the adorable children of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Soha is very attached to her niece and nephews and often shares cute photos with them on her social media. To celebrate Rakshabandhan 2021, Soha shared a glimpse of her celebration with her brother, Saif Ali Khan, and daughter Inaaya with her cousin, Taimur Ali Khan. She captioned it as “Bound together. Happy Raksha Bandhan. I missed you Saba Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.” Soha’s legend makes it clear how much her niece and nephews mean to her.

However, in 2019, Rakshabandhan, Soha shared a cute photo of her and Inaaya with Taimur, Sara, Ibrahim and Saif. Like every year, they were all gathered to celebrate Rakhi. In the photo, her niece Sara can be seen sitting next to Soha, as she plays with Inaaya. This image shows the strong bond bua, Soha has with Saif’s children.

# 4. Saba Ali Khan, Taimur Ali-Jehangir Ali and Sara Ali-Ibrahim Ali

Well, Soha Ali Khan is not the only real princess in the Pataudi family. Soha Ali and Saif Ali have a sister Saba Ali Khan, who does not belong to the world of glamor. And few people know that she is their sister. Saba Ali Khan doesn’t much prefer speaking in front of the media and likes to keep her personal space. However, she is very involved with her family and Saif’s children as much as their bua, Soha Ali does. Saba often shares lovely photos with Taimur Ali Khan.

In 2016, on the occasion of Diwali, Saba Ali Khan, sister of Saif and Soha Ali Khan, took to Instagram and shared photos from their family album. The photo showed her beloved niece, Sara Ali Khan and her nephew, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She captioned it, “MEMORIES II. And the boys are back too!”

# 5. Karishma Kemmu and Inaya Naumi Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan had embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl, Inaaya. And, Kunal’s sister, Karishma was the one to break the good news to the world through a photo she shared on her IG account. Karishma enjoys spending time with her little niece, Inaaya, and often shares lovely photos and videos with her on social media.

On September 29, 2021, Karishma shared an adorable birthday message on her IG handle, for her cute niece, Inaaya. The photo showed Karishma holding Inaaya’s hands and gently trying to kiss her. With the photo she had written, “Happy Birthday to my unicorn!”

# 6. Sunaina Roshan, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan

On December 20, 2000, the Krissh actor, Hritik Roshan tied the nuptial knot with Sussanne Khan in a private ceremony in Bangalore. The couple went on to welcome their first son, Hrehaan, in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008. Although we are very aware of the Roshan family, many of us are unaware that Hrehaan and Hridhaan also have a love. bua, Sunaina, who is the older sister of Hrithik Roshan. Her sister hardly makes any public appearances with her nephews, but she loves them dearly. Sunaina is an author and housewife. She wrote the book, To daddy with love in 2014 for their father, Rakesh Roshan.

Sunaina loves her nephews, Hrehaan and Hridhaan and is very protective of them. She shares a special bond with them and they have often been spotted together by photographers. Sunaina is not very active on social media, however, on July 25, 2018, she shared a cute family photo which also showed her with her nephews enjoying the holidays. She captioned it as “We all come into this world crying. Laughter is something we have to learn.

# 7. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda absolutely adores her younger brother, Abhishek Bachchan and his wife-actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Apart from them, Shweta shares a special bond with her niece, Aaradhya Bachchan, and loves spending time with her. Shweta is indeed a very affectionate bua.

Shweta Bachchan loves her niece, Aaradhya very much and makes sure that she spends time with her with her children. Shweta had shared an adorable photo on her IG handle on August 15, 2019, with her children, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agstya Nanda, niece, Aaradhya, brother, Abhishek and Naina Bachchan.

# 8. Alka Bhatia, Aarav Bhatia and Nitara Bhatia

from Bollywood Khiladi, Akshay Kumar has a loving little family. He has two adorable children, with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and named them Aarav Kumar and Nitara Kumar. Akshay Kumar also has a younger sister named Alka Bhatia. Alka is a worshiper bua of his nephew, Aarav Bhatia and his niece, Nitara Bhatia.

Although she doesn’t make a lot of public appearances with them, she loves her brother’s children very much. Here is a nice photo of Aarav Bhatia, seeing his bua, Alka Bhatia during her emptied. For the unpaid, Alka was married to Surendra Hiranandani on December 23, 2012.

# 9. Susanne Khan, Zidaan Khan and Aariz Khan

Susanne Khan is one of Zayed Khan’s older sisters. She is also the ex-wife of famous actor Hritik Roshan. Susanne loves Zayed and her sister-in-law, Malaika’s children and is a proud bua to his nephews, Zidaan Khan and Aariz Khan. Zayed Khan married Malaika Parekh in 2005 and welcomed Zidaan in 2008, and a second son, Aariz, in 2011.

Zayed’s sons share a special bond with their bua, Susanne Khan. However, the trio barely make public appearances together. Sussane Khan prefers to keep details of her personal life to herself and is not active on social media.

# ten. Arti Singh, Krishaang K Sharma and Raayan K Sharma

Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek and his lovely wife, Kashmera Shah, had embraced parenthood with twins, Krishaang K Sharma and Raayan K Sharma. With the arrival of her children in her life, one of the happiest people was her sister, Arti Singh. She is a lover bua and was the first in their family to share the first photos of their nephews on social media.

On his nephews birthday, Arti Singh took to his Instagram account to welcome them and shared an adorable photo with them. At the same time, she wrote: “Happy birthday to our chiku piku ….. my happiness on dark days .. I love you both. God bless you with the best health and all. Buaaaaa love you so much.” La Sweet birthday note from Arti is proof that she is a very loving bua.

# 11. Shruti Rai and Nirvair Rai

Beloved Telly Town couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant became parents to their son, Nirvair Rai on August 27, 2021. When their son was born, it was Nirvair’s bua, Shruti Rai, who announced the good news via his social media account. Shruti had dropped a photo of the newborn from the hospital room, holding her hand. There is no doubt that Shruti loves his nephew on the moon and vice versa.

Shruti often shares cute photos with his nephew Nirvair Rai, on his social media account. To express her love to him, she shared an IG post. In the photo, Nirvair can be seen sitting on his from bua knees, as she holds her tiny hands. Along with the photo, Shruti had written a heartwarming note, which can be read as “The world stands still with him in my lap.”

Aren’t they Bollywood and TV bua-nephew and niece jodis adorable! We can’t stop gushing about their photos and links.

