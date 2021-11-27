Goblin Actor’s agency responds to rumors he dated Taylor Swift in NYC





Gong Yoo is said to have become the last red scarf owner to date, Taylor Swift. Swift has been busy for the past few weeks even after dropping her most anticipatedRed (Taylor version),including his 2012 anthem,Very good. As usual, the pop star dedicated the song to one of her exes, Jake Gyllenhaal, whoshared a red scarf with herduring their short-term relationship. Sadly, Gyllenhaal and Swift didn’t last so long thatthey are separatingshortly after the singer’s birthday party in Nashville. As Swift prepares further for their new re-recordings, more and more rumors have started to circulate around their names and one of them involvedgoblinstar, Gong Yoo. ALSO READ: BLOCK B UKwon Sparks Wedding Buzzes After Leaving Army Gong Yoo reportedly dated Taylor Swift for his next project This week, rumors have bombarded social media claiming that someone saw the Korean actor having an intimate date with theTears on my guitarhitmaker in New York. A buzz said that Gong Yoo was selected to play the role of Swift’s love interest in herWildest dreamsMusical clip. Another rumor was that Gong Yoo wore a red scarf like the one he wore in the Korean series during the meeting. YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Park Shin Hye Announces Pregnancy and Upcoming Marriage to Actor Choi Tae Joon Source: Taylor Swift chose South Korean actor Gong Yoo as love for her ‘Wildest Dreams’ music video. They recently had dinner together at the Tribeca Locanda Verde restaurant and was told they looked VERY comfortable. together”,The Twitter user said. Reports also made it clear that the date was only friendly and professional, as the pop star only wanted to work with him. Fans immediately approved of the idea of ​​Gong Yoo appearing in Swift’s music video. Some even suggested that the actor wear the same headscarf while performing his role with the singer. Are the reports true? While the plan may be a success, Gong Yoo’s agency has previously clarified that the rumors are not true. In a statement to MK Sports (viaNaver) on Friday, Management Scoop revealed that Gong Yoo had not recently been to New York. He added that the actor had stayed in South Korea to prepare for the premiere of his new Netflix series,The silent sea, after being part of the Korean filmSquid game. Additionally, Swift apparently has no plans to create a music video forWildest dreamsfor now because she had already fallenTaylor’s versionof the song in September. The pop star has established new margins for fans, but it wouldn’t afford to work on a project multiple times just yet. READ ALSO: BTS fans slam GRAMMYs over group’s unique nomination this year Check back for more stories, updates, and rumors about Gong Yoo and Taylor Swift here on EpicStream!

