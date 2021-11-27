Stephen Sondheim remembers Broadway and the film communities

Stephen Sondheim passed away peacefully at his Connecticut home on Friday at the age of 91, leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy of all-time classic musicals, from “Into the Woods” to “Company,” “Sweeney Todd” and “West Side Story.” His 70-plus-year career included an Oscar win, multiple Grammy wins and a slew of Tony Awards, and soon his lyrics to “West Side Story” will return to the big screen with the next reimagining of Steven Spielberg from Leonard Bernstein’s musical. .

Sondheim’s death came as a shock to many in the film and theater communities, as he was known for his dynamic character (and even very recently gave an interview at the New York Times and visited “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”). Collaborators and friends took to social media to remember the icon, including Steven Spielberg, who gifted this declaration by deadline:

Stephen Sondheim was a gigantic figure in American culture – one of our nation’s greatest songwriters, a truly genius lyricist and songwriter, and a creator of some of the most glorious musical dramas ever written. Steve and I only became friends recently, but we became good friends, and I was surprised to find that he knew more about movies than almost anyone I had met. When we spoke, j was eager to listen, amazed by the originality of his perceptions of art, politics and people – all brilliantly delivered by his mischievous wit and dazzling words. I will miss him very much, but he has left a work that has taught us, and will continue to teach us, how difficult and absolutely necessary it is to love.

See more reactions from the stage and screen communities below.

Future Historians: Stephen Sondheim was real. Yes he wrote Tony & Maria AND Sweeney Todd AND Bobby AND George & Dot AND Fosca AND countless others. Some may theorize that Shakespeare’s works were by committee but Steve was real and he was here and he laughed SO hard at shows and we loved him – Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2021

Very sad to learn of the death of the great Stephen Sondheim. I had the chance to meet him and discuss songwriting. He was a smart and witty man. ‘Send in the Clowns’ is one of my favorite songs. So well designed and beautiful with. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/V21XAI9zcq – Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 27, 2021

Every once in a while someone comes along that fundamentally changes a whole art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of them. As millions mourn his passing, I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given me and many more. I send my love to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/4KlnJJJipq – Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 26, 2021

Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91, so he had time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he rest in peace 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/vshNSdkvpQ – Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 26, 2021

I’m so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing ♥ ️ ♥ ️ I loved him very much and I will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave to the world Steve ♥ ️ – Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) November 26, 2021

Goodbye dear sir. We will spend our lives trying to make you proud. #stephensondheim – Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) November 26, 2021

He has influenced us all, whether we know it or not. Rest in peace. You were a present for this world ♥ ️ #Sondeheim pic.twitter.com/ajM0oU7zSQ – Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) November 26, 2021

Perhaps since April 23, 1616, the theater has lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr Sondheim for your Demon Barber, the nightly music, a Sunday in the park, the company, fun at a forum, a trip to the woods and telling us a West Side story. TEAR. ?? https://t.co/jHX7ob9JWv – Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 26, 2021

A few nights ago I was talking to someone about how fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. One of the greatest privileges of my career has been doing his job. A devastating loss. -Anna Kendrick (@ AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2021

He wrote me a wonderful letter of permission to use “Old Friends” in American Gods. I avoided meeting him (I only failed once) and turned down dinner because I didn’t have a lot of heroes. Now I have one less. Thank you very much Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/soRo4G2ZFU – Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 26, 2021

Devastated to hear one of the most important musical theater giants of our generation, #StephenSondheim, is dead. I was lucky to have performed in two of his shows @FolliesBroadway & Sweeney Todd, & also have a song co-written by him for my 50th birthday. RIP dear man pic.twitter.com/1u8RURvcix – Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) November 26, 2021

There are no words. He had them all. And the music. He was incomparable. He was God to many of us. We loved his job. And God he was good. So good. Rest in peace ❤️💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/A9MKH9NMEm – Sondheim Society (@SondheimSociety) November 26, 2021

