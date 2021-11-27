When Bappi Lahiri sued Dr Dre for removing his song Kaliyon ka Chaman: “Even in Hollywood, everyone knows me”





Musician Bappi Lahiri turns 69 on Saturday and the singer-musician has been running the Indian film industry for decades now. He is known for his popular songs such as I Am A Disco Dancer, Pyar Bina Chain Kaha Re and Naino Me Sapna, to name a few. Despite his fame, Bappi Lahiri is often accused of plagiarizing content from the west. Bappi Lahiri took the allegations head-on, in a 2007 interview and claimed that copying was a tradition in the industry, even SD Burman and RD Burman copied songs a lot. During an interview with Aaj Tak, the interviewer said that the music of Naushad and others before him had a different originality, but when Bappi Lahiri decided to make music for the disco, he must have been inspired. by someone, or maybe copied from western musicians. Bappi Lahiri then said: If we are talking about copying, it is a tradition. Salil Chowdhury also copied Mozart. SD Burman copied too, RD Burman copied a lot. What they did was they would take inspiration from a little piece. Now what should I do in a modern environment? Mithun Chakravorty danced like John Travolta, Michael Jackson. So I had to pick up this pace. But even in that (modern disco style music), when Anil Kapoor did a disco dance at Saheb, Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re. It was total folk. I did a few songs based on western music. But I prefer … De De Pyaar De is folkloric. The musician went on to list some of his most famous songs from the 80s and said that when he was in his prime, giving songs to 12 hit movies in a year, all of those songs were based on folk. Bappi Lahiri’s song: In 2003, Bappi Lahiri won a copyright lawsuit against Western musician Dr Dre for copying Indian singers Kaliyon Ka Chaman for his album Addictive. Interestingly, another song from the same movie as Kaliyon Ka Chaman, the 1981 film Jyoti, was a copy of a song. Sung by Kishore Kumar, Chidiya Choon Choon was a copy of the song Mary Ann from Roaring Lion. Bappi reworked the same song in 1991 for the song Whole Day Whole Night from the movie Yodha. The song of the roaring lion: Speaking of which, Bappi Lahiri told The Hindustan Times in an interview in 2009, Even in Hollywood, everyone knows me. I have offers from Whitney Houston and Jackson Five. It all happened because Bappi Lahiris Disco Dancer was a phenomenal success. And (sings) Jimmy, jimmy, aaja, aaja, was sung by famous singer MIA, who was nominated for an Oscar. “ Also read: Bappi Lahiri unfazed by insider debate: if your destiny is to be a star, no one can stop you He added, “Even in Adam Sandler’s movie You Dont Mess With the Zohan they used the tune from the song in the background and then gave my name in the credits along with other famous superstars like Mariah. Carey and Janet Jackson Dr Dre used my song Kaliyon ka Chaman in his album Addictive, which I sued him for. But he gave credits afterwards, so it’s okay and I’m happy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/music/when-bappi-lahiri-sued-dr-dre-for-lifting-his-song-kaliyon-ka-chaman-even-in-hollywood-everyone-knows-me-101638005529683.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos