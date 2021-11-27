Stephen Sondheim dies at 91, Hollywood mourns musical legend





When it comes to musical theater wordmakers, few have been able to match the lyrical dexterity of Stephen Sondheim, and for this reason, confirmation of the death of the songwriting master in the early hours of Friday morning. comes with deep sorrow for any fan of Broadway musicals. Sondheim was 91 and died at this Roxbury, Connecticut home, attorney F. Richard Pappas said, revealing the maestro celebrated Thanksgiving with friends just a day before his sudden death. Sondheim has often been cited as one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century, being one of the few gifted creators to write both the music and lyrics for his productions, which included Society (1970), Follies (1971), A little night music (1973), Pacific openings (1976), Sweeney todd (1979), We ride happily (nineteen eighty one), Sunday in the park with George (1984) and In the woods (1987). MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY He also wrote the lyrics for Gypsy and West Side Story in the 1950s, and began producing both components of his songs in his 1962 comedy A funny thing happened on the way to the forum, which lasted two years and won a Tony Award for Best Musical in the process. Sondheim quickly established himself as a powerhouse in musical theater, although he also embarked on writing scores and songs for films, notably Sooner or later (I still have my man) of Dick tracy, which won him the Oscar for Best Song in 1991. His total accolades have been numerous, including six Grammy Awards for recordings of his shows and the Song of the Year award in 1975 for Send the clowns of A little night music. Probably two of his musicals, Sweeney todd and In the woods became better known through big screen adaptations, both of which starred Johnny Depp and showed Sondheim’s power to tell a story through song. You usually know you’re watching a Sondheim musical if the songs include all of the storyline, conversations, and thoughts of the characters, and there are very few spoken passages. It was as close to traditional opera as it gets. For the 2014 film adaptation In the woods, Sondheim wrote a brand new song, She’ll Be Back, sung by The Witch, performed by Oh mom! star Meryl Streep, but the song was unfortunately cut from theatrical release. Sondheim received a Kennedy Center Honor for Lifetime Achievement in 1993 and received a Tony Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008, the Henry Miller Theater was renamed in his honor in 2010 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2015. Few in the entertainment industry have been as honored and lauded as Stephen Sondheim, who was behind some of the greatest musicals performed on and off Broadway. Away from his professional life, Sondheim has always been considered a lonely person and became homosexual at the age of 40. He married her husband Jeffrey Scott Romley on New Years Eve in 2017, and is survived by him and his half-brother, Walter Sondheim. Fans and celebrities alike immediately mourned the passing of the theater legend on social media, including Hugh Jackman, Barbara Streisand, Anna Kendrick and Neil Gaiman. You can read some of their comments below, as we extend our condolences to all who mourn the loss of one of the greatest theater composers of all time. Rest in peace Stéphane Sondheim.

The Rock honored with the People’s Champion Award at the People’s Choice Awards Dwayne Johnson will be honored with the People’s Champion Award in December and he’s celebrating the occasion online. Read more

About the Author Antoine Lund

(1084 articles published)

Anthony Lund is a singer, songwriter and puppeteer from a small village in the UK, passionate about all genres of television and film. In addition to keeping up to date with the latest entertainment news and writing about it for MovieWeb, he works as a video editor, voice over artist and production designer. A child of the 80s, he owns nearly 2,000 books, more toys than his children, three Warner Bros. Store Gremlins and a production that used the script from Howard The Duck. More from Anthony Lund

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://movieweb.com/stephen-sondheim-dead/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos