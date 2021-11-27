Selfie problem for Jacqueline Fernandez





A selfie by suspected con artist Sukesh Chandrashe-khar with actress Jacqueline Fernandez has gone viral. It shows Sukesh planting a kiss on the actress’ cheek as she appears to be tickled with laughter. During her questioning by the Directorate of Execution, Jacqueline had denied having had a romantic affair with Sukesh – the photo tells a different story. ED statement According to our sources at ED, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the hub of the money laundering racket, had succeeded in targeting Jacqueline via one of her partners Leena Maria Paul – an actress who had worked in the Madras Café 2013-John- Abraham-starrer. “Jacqueline was first interrogated for about five hours, during which time she shared important information with officials. The investigation also revealed that a prominent Bollywood actor had been targeted by Sukesh. We are not making the Bollywood actor’s name public at this time because it is a matter of safety, ”sources said. The ED investigation is being conducted on the basis of a 200 crore fraud case recorded by Delhi Police Economic Crimes. Sukesh is the main accused in the case. He allegedly extorted 200 crore from the wife of a jailed drug company promoter on the pretext of getting him out. Jacky’s denial Jacqueline’s PR agency, however, released a statement denying that she had had such a relationship. “Jacqueline Fernandez is called to testify by the ED. She duly recorded her statements and will also cooperate with the agency in the future in investigations. Jacqueline categorically denies the alleged defamatory statements made about her relationship with the couple involved, ”the statement read. Jacqueline was first questioned in August and again recently in a case related to the 200 crore duplication and extortion case. …

