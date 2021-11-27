Golden Horse Awards: Chang Chen named Best Leading Actor





Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) Chang Chen () won Best Leading Actor at the Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Saturday for his portrayal of a prosecutor tackling a high-profile murder case while battling cancer in the neo 2021 black sci-fi mystery crime “The Soul”. To play in “The Soul”, the Taiwanese actor had to lose 12 kilos, but it was not too much to ask because it is the responsibility of an actor, he declared while accepting his price at Sun Yat -sen Memorial Hall. “Even though I am a very lazy actor, I am considered a creative actor because I choose roles that I have never played before,” Chang said. Making movies can be full of hardship, but it can bring a lot of happiness and a sense of accomplishment, Chang said. Also shortlisted for Best Leading Actor, Cheng Jen-shuo () for his role in crime drama “Gatao: The Last Stray”, Roy Chiu () for romantic drama “Man in Love”, veteran actor Francis Ng for the homeless drama “Drifting”, and Kai Ko () for the Taiwan-Austria-France-Belgium co-production “Moneyboys”. All of the actors were Taiwanese except Ng, from Hong Kong. “The Soul,” which received 11 nominations, guides the public through the investigations of prosecutor Liang Wen-chao played by Chang. Liang tries to piece together weird and mystical clues from the murder scene of an entrepreneur who owns a multi-billion dollar company, while facing the challenge of undergoing intensive treatment to prevent cancer cells from reaching his brain. Born in 1976, Chang appeared onscreen at the age of 14 in the critically acclaimed 1991 drama “A Brighter Summer Day”, directed by award-winning director Edward Yang (). Coming from a family of actors, Chang rose to fame for his role as Dark Cloud in the 2000 film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”, which was directed by Ang Lee and won numerous awards around the world, including that of the best foreign language film at the 73rd Academy Awards. The annual Golden Horse Awards, established in 1962, are considered one of the most prestigious and time-honored film awards in the world of Chinese-language cinema. However, Beijing has boycotted the prices since 2019, forcing many Chinese and Hong Kong filmmakers to stay away. (By William Yen and Chiang Yi-ching) Final element / LS

