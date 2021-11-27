Hong Kong Drama Wins Golden Horse Awards Nominations | Entertainment





TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) Taiwan’s annual Golden Horse Awards kicked off on Saturday with a Hong Kong drama receiving the most nominations for the Asian equivalent of the Oscars.

The Golden Horse Awards, which began in 1962, are considered one of the most prestigious awards for Chinese-language films.

This year’s Hong Kong film Drifting, based on a 2012 court case involving homeless people in Sham Shui Po’s working neighborhood, received 12 nominations, including Best Director, Best Lead Actor, and Best Cinematographer. .

Two Taiwanese films, titled The Soul, The Falls and Till We Meet Again received 11 nominations each.

The Falls won the award for Best Original Screenplay, while Drifting took home the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Revolution of Our Times, a 2019 documentary on political unrest in Hong Kong by Hong Kong director Kiwi Chow, won the award for best feature documentary.

The film was a controversial topic in Hong Kong and Chow was accused of flouting coronavirus rules after authorities raided a private screening of the documentary in Hong Kong. Under Hong Kong laws, private gatherings are not limited by coronavirus restrictions.

Chow has since sold the copyright to the documentary to a European distributor and got rid of all of its footage, in light of the risks of a sweeping national security law implemented in the city following the unrest policies.

The Golden Horse Awards were held at the National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, with Singaporean actor Mark Lee and Chinese-American actress Bai Ling presenting the awards.

This year, a total of 573 nominations were submitted for the Golden Horse Awards, up from 465 last year.

