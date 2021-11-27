Entertainment
Smokey Robinson Talks About Lifetime Vacation Movie | News, Sports, Jobs
Recently, Smokey Robinson took a virtual meeting with members of the media to talk about his latest project, a Lifetime Christmas movie called Miracle in Motor City. The Motor City refers to Detroit, Michigan, and in the movie Robinson plays himself. In the movie, Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) promised that Robinson would be in the Christmas contest she’s creating.
Smokey Robinson has been a mainstay of Motown and is a legend in the music industry. What might surprise his fans is that he doesn’t play guitar. He admitted, I tried learning to play the guitar about three or four times. I can not do it.
Robinson added, And I want to play it so badly, but I can’t get it. My right hand and my left hand don’t coordinate on the guitar, you know. But my guitarist told me, he said, man, if you want to learn to play guitar, always keep it in your hands. ‘
The singer laughed and said he tried, but it just didn’t work for him. Fans will have to be content with his singing voice alone.
When the singer said he was surprised he managed to finish the production, his co-star Mowry-Hardrict berated him, saying: You were fantastic. I mean, you are a legend, you know what I mean? Come on, Smokey. You are awesome. You are wonderful.
Robinson was asked how much church Christmas contests meant to him throughout his life, he said his mother was the one in his family who attended church the most. Yet she was a real lady. She would curse you in a minute, but she went to church three, four times a week.
The church that I went to was a Baptist church, a Baptist preacher. And he preaches, howls, hoops and falls right. And the women go up there and they put on odorous salts and they pass out. I was afraid of church, man, until I grew up. I really was. I wasn’t really, like, a person who went to church when I was a kid. I went if my mom made me, if she made me. So when she let me go, I went. And she would send me to Sunday school in the morning and then I had to go back to church with her in the afternoon. It was really a chore for me, man. But like I said, once I got older and understood a lot more spiritual things, I understood them better. And so I have to be more relaxed with this. But as far as growing up, man, I was, it was a trip for me.
Robinson also spoke about Detroit, the backdrop for the vacation movie. And when I was growing up, the auto industry was what kept Detroit going. Detroit really was the auto industry. So after all the auto factories moved and the manufacturers and stuff, then we had Motown and I’m so proud of the fact that right now they even call Detroit Motown. So we created a lot of jobs and things like that in Detroit as well. And we went and the auto industry was gone, so Detroit suffered for a long time. And I’m very, very happy to see it’s a bit on the rebound.
The music legend was asked if there had been any discussions prior to filming regarding the songs that were going to be part of the film. Not too much because I was going to be on board see, first of all, they sent me the script. And it’s a beautiful, warm, wonderful, warm story. So I was on board to get the script and find out all this information about what was going on. And like I said, the script is beautiful. It’s a warm and wonderful Christmas story and I was very flattered to be a part of it.
Miracle in Motor City airs Monday on Lifetime.
