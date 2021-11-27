‘Encanto’, ‘House of Gucci’ Score on Black Friday – The Hollywood Reporter





Hollywood and movie theater owners have reason to be thankful this holiday season, even though cinema has yet to regain its pre-pandemic level. Walt Disney Animation’s musical adventure Charm successfully draws families to the multiplex and is considering a five-day Thanksgiving opening of $ 40 million or more after grossing $ 11 million on Black Friday. Powered by Latinos and an A CinemaScore, Charm should boast the best performance of the COVID-19 era for a family title. It is the first major animation studio title to receive an exclusive theatrical window since the pandemic struck in the spring of 2020 and opens as the youngest are allowed to get vaccinated. With original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charm tells the story of a Colombian teenager who must save the magic of her extended family, although she has no special gifts. Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith directed. The animated film’s voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitán, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and John Leguizamo. Wednesday, Encanto opened at the domestic box office alongside adult drama from MGM and United Artists Gucci House and Sony’s action-horror reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. (The Thanksgiving Hallway is one of the top-grossing movie times of the year; holiday box office revenue this year appears to be around 44% lower than 2019) Gucci House is also doing better than expected, earning $ 5.9 million on Friday for a five-day expected start of $ 22 million or more, the best projection of the pandemic era for an adult drama. Like family films, adult films have been slow to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Actor in the race for awards, House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga as the wife of fashion scion Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver. Al Pacino and Jared Leto also star in this murderous revenge story, directed by Ridley Scott. It received a B + from the audience (one reason could be its 158 minute length). Another Thanksgiving winner is Sony Ghostbusters: the afterlife, launched last weekend and ranked n ° 2 behind Charm. (House of Gucci is a strong # 3). Life after death, which earned $ 9.8 million on Black Friday, is expected to net more than $ 37 million for the five days, bringing its national total to $ 90 million by Sunday. Restarting Sony and Screen Gems Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – about a group of survivors trying to survive a zombie attack in their small town – is struggling to get started. Raccoon town envisions a sixth place finish with a five-day open of $ 8 million or more (Friday’s catch was $ 2 million). The action-horror photo is directed by Johannes Roberts and stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue and Neal McDonough. Warner Bros. ‘ king richard, another Thanksgiving offering that opened opposite Life after death last weekend, is expected to fall to No.7 in its second weekend to finish Sunday with a moderate domestic income of over $ 11 million. The awards nominee, starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, still hopes to build himself at the box office thanks to stellar reviews and exit scores of 99%. king richard is also available on HBO Max. that of Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza made headlines at the specialty box office as it opens this weekend in exclusive 70mm series at four theaters in New York and Los Angeles. The MGM and UAR title is expected to post an average per theater of $ 84,000, by far the best of the pandemic era and a huge boost for the struggling arthouse market. The updated figures will be released on Sunday morning.

