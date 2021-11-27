Sooryavanshi continued its fantastic box office run as the film collected about. Rs. 1.50 cr. the fourth Saturday. Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s 23-day total collection of this film stands at Rs. 187 crore, and given the trend so far, it still has a chance to enter the coveted club of 200 crore.

The detective saga emerged the first blockbuster film since the release of Tanhaji in January 2020 and the fact that it continues to do well at the box office despite opposition from new releases, suggests public acceptance. The film is making its own run and given how the more recent films have behaved and the increased fear of a further rise in Covid cases, there is a good chance that Sooryavanshi to emerge the highest grossing film of 2021.

If that happened, it would be the first for Akshay Kumar in his illustrious career. The only competition in this film is that of Ranveer Singh 83. Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to be the top scoring circuits for Sooryavanshi and the film set extraordinary records in these 2 territories. Saturday’s fourth number is the 20th highest ever, and it’s happening in the midst of a pandemic is a laudable achievement.

Sooryavanshi will be remembered in the history books for being the first Hindi film to significantly revive the world of cinema.

