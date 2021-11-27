Vicky Kaushal’s cousin finally breaks silence over rumors of actor’s marriage to Katrina Kaif

The next big Bollywood wedding would be that of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. There are rumors that the couple will get married in the second week of December. From the venue, the guest list and the menu of dishes, many details are circulating, but none have yet been confirmed.

While official confirmation is awaited, a startling revelation now was that the wedding did not take place at all. Vicky Kaushal’s cousin has denied that the actor is getting married at the moment. She said it was just “rumors”.

No marriage Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif? Cousin denies the “rumors”

Vicky Kaushal’s maternal cousin, Dr Upasana Vohra, told Dainik Bhaskar that all reports surrounding the preparation for marriage were “rumors” spread by the media. The wedding was not taking place, she added. Vohra also said that if this were true an official announcement would have been made on the matter. She said it was common for such rumors to spread in Bollywood, and that many times it turned out to be wrong. She also said she had spoken to Vicky and “there is nothing like it”.

It is not clear whether the statement was intended to divert media attention from the marriage and keep it a secret, as celebrities have done in the past.

Numerous media have claimed that Katrina and Vicky are to be married in numerous ceremonies from December 7 to 12. The wedding venue is said to be the Six Senses Fort in the Sawai Madhopur district of Jaipur.

Earlier, Katrina had also denied the rumors to an entertainment website. She then mentioned her personal commitments, such as the filming of Tiger 3, she was busy.

The couple are said to have been in a relationship for over two years now, but have kept everything a secret. They haven’t posted any pictures together and the duo have also arrived separately at events like the Vicky’s screening. Sardar oudham a few weeks ago. However, a video of them kissing was enough to keep fans thrilled.