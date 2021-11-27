Insults, scandals and erratic behavior: the stars who fell on the Hollywood blacklist

Photos: Archives

In the world of Hollywood, many actors and actresses find themselves in a so-called Blacklist. Many times a single comment, a specific role, a negative or rude attitude or third parties, forever affects the career of an actor or conductor, while other times it only truncates it for the sake of it. a few years.

Despite successful careers and successful filmsThese personalities have failed to save their careers from scandals and accusations, so they have not been seen appearing in recent Hollywood productions.

In today’s age, where the culture of cancellation seems to be a daily reality on social media, it is these Hollywood personalities and stars who They are currently blacklisted in the entertainment world.

Despite successful careers and successful films, these personalities failed to save their careers from scandals and accusations.

Johnny Depp met Amber heard in the filming of The rum diary, a film based on a book by writer and journalist Hunter S. Thompson, who was a personal friend of Depp’s. In her London court statement, Heard said that she and Depp started dating in late 2011 or early 2012 and their relationship started in secret because she didn’t want to be blamed for Deep’s breakup and by French singer Vanessa Paradis.

In May 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. A few days later, he obtained a restraining order after declaring in court that suffered verbal and physical abuse during her marriage. In addition, he presented a photograph that has leaked to different media, where wounds are seen on his face as evidence of an assault on the actor.

In a desperate search to cleanse his image, Johnny Depp I chased the newspaper The sun because in a 2018 article he called him a woman drummer. At the London trial, the British tabloid’s star witness was his ex esposa Amber Heard, who rated Depp as monster and accused him of putting him through hell during their years together. This scandal cost him to leave the third part of the film Fantastic animals and that Disney closed the door to him to return to interpret to Captain Jack Sparrow. Gradually, Hollywood production companies were closing Depp’s job postings.

The actor is recognized for having played in memorable films such as Call me by your name with Timothe Chalamet EFE / EPA / NINA PROMMER / Archive



The actor is recognized for having starred in memorable films such as in Call me by your name by Luca Guadagnino or Rebecca, one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2020. Yet the actor’s career took a 360-degree turn when the messages he exchanged with his lovers leaked on social media.

I am 100% cannibal. I want to eat you. Shit, it’s scary to admit it, what if I wanted to cut your toe off and put it in a pocket and still take a piece of you with me? and it leaked on social networks.

The actor dissociated himself from the accusations and canceled his participation in Hunting rifle wedding, Jennifer Lopez’s next love movie, as well as the Paramount + series, The offer, about the making of the film The Godfather; In February 2021, he was fired from the WME agency and his representative left him, so the actor entered rehabilitation. and since then, the whereabouts of the actor are unknown.

Dozens of former workers on the Ellen DeGeneres show have gone public about the work abuses they suffered while working with the host. EFE / EPA / NINA PROMMER / Archives



The TV host surprised audiences after announcing her show’s cancellation Ellen By 2022, however, it is speculated that the cancellation was due to the actress being embroiled in a scandal over accusations of racism and internal abuse within the work team.

It was a bit like The devil wears Prada. We were just trying to get to the end of the year. It was a good badge on the CV and that’s why we hung it, commented a former host of the show for an Australian radio show.

While all of this drama was not due to the 62-year-old presenter’s attitude, dozens of former show employees claim to be aware she knew about it and did nothing to prevent it. . Apart from these tragedies, the most serious accusations undoubtedly fall on the shoulders of the senior officials of the show. ellenWhat is thatand deal with crimes of racism and sexual misconduct, which led the production company Warner to launch a severe internal investigation to clarify the facts.

01/23/2018 The Kevin Spacey sexual abuse scandal not only cost the actor his acting career, but also meant that Netflix suffered millions in losses. NETFLIX



The actor has been recognized for his impeccable performance in the Netflix production: Card castle, a sin Django Unchained, Die Hard 2 and John Wick: Chapter 2, However, between 1995 and 2013, 20 men reported him for sexual harassment and abuse, which brought the actor’s career down for a time.

For its part, Spacey was removed from Card castle in 2017. That year, Anthony Rapp accused him of sexually assaulting him when he was 14. Over time, this complaint has given rise to many others as part of the #MeToo movement, which has gone viral on social networks.

Around this time, the streaming platform and production company Netflix announced that it would no longer work with Spacey. At the same time, MCR suspended him from the program in light of the charges. Currently, the actor must pay $ 31 million to the production company of the series Card castle, Media Rights Capital (MRC), after a private arbitrator from the United States concluded that the interpreter had breached his contract by violating the company’s policy on sexual harassment.

Gina Carano has been fired from the hit Disney + show “The Mandalorian” for her controversial comments. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

The actress and ex-wrestler, who played Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the Star Wars series: The Mandalorian, from Disney +, has accumulated controversy on the networks for his controversial remarks.

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children. Since the story was published, most people don’t realize that in order to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could trap thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them just because they are Jews. How is it different from hating someone for their political ideas?, read in a post shared by the actress on her official Instagram account.

Lucasfilm announced after a few days that Gina’s post would go viral, that she would no longer star the actress in the next seasons of The Mandalorian in a statement shared on their social media, where it is written: Gina Carano is not currently employed at Lucasfilm and there are no plans to be in the future […] However, his social media posts denigrating people for their cultural and religious identity are heinous and unacceptable.

Vince Vaughn has made controversial comments about guns and the use of firearms in American schools that have affected his career. (Photo by Maria Moratti / Contigo / Getty Images)

The actor became popular as a companion of antics of Owen Wilson, Jon favreau and Ben Stiller, with whom he has acted in some of his most famous comedies. Balls in play, Starsky & Hutch, Marriage breakers O Only for couples , are just a few of the films that have earned him world star status. He was once one of the funniest men in Hollywood, but he was embroiled in several scandals and his acting career had to take an indefinite hiatus.

Vaughn went viral in 2015, after saying that having guns at school should be a right. In an interview with the UK edition of the magazine GQ, the actor defended his point by stating that banning guns to avoid violence is like banning forks to keep people from getting fat. Do you think politicians in your country and mine don’t have guns in their children’s schools? They do.

The actor also pointed out that most of the major shootings that have rocked the United States since 1950 have taken place in places where guns are prohibited. These people are mad and looking to kill innocent people, so over and over again these guys shoot schools because they know there are no guns there, which has infuriated several companies. Hollywood productions that then killed the actor’s projects; However, he has now been reincorporated into projects, it has even been said that the actor is in talks with director David Dobkin about the possibility of making a hit comedy sequel from 2005 Marriage breakers for HBO Max.

Keanu Reeves couldn’t erase his schedule to film “Speed ​​2”. which infuriated his production company and thus earned a spot on “The Black List” in Hollywood.

The actor and protagonist of the Matrix saga started to be known with the film Forja de Campen, in the 80s, with Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze, two contemporaries of this generation, including Christian Slater, Ethan Hawke and the late River Phoenix.

Keanu’s problems started when he starred in the movie. Speed The actor has said on several occasions that he is very proud of the first installment, as it also gave him star status. But various complications prevented the actor from making the sequel and thanks to this he managed to anger the producer, 20th Century Fox, who from general offices decided to include it in a blacklist. Keanu therefore no longer participated in any of his projects.

Currently, the actor has managed to get off the blacklist and in recent years he has starred in one of the sagas that made him famous: John wick, which released the film’s third installment in 2019 and also confirmed the fourth film to be released in 2022.

KEEP READING:

Bahidor Carnival unveiled its poster: James Blake, Kings of Convenience, Koffe and Moodymann among the artists who will perform

Salma Hayek was moved when she signed with a Mexican: Viva Mxico!

Vicente Fernndez Jr. raised the possibility of Vicente Fernandez being released before Christmas