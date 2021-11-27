The Beatles Get Back Documentary: Peter Jackson’s Series Reveals The Lighter Side Of The Band’s Last Year

Half a century after the Beatles left it, the most famous rock ‘n’ roll group in history continues to fascinate a combination, perhaps, of the undeniable grandeur of their music and obsession unwavering baby boomers of selling the 60s as the heyday of pop culture.

Filmmaker Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary series The Beatles: Get Back reveals what appears to be one of the band’s last mysteries: never-before-seen footage of John, Paul, George and Ringo during the notoriously busy sessions of January 1969 which would give their last album and film of the same name Let It Be (1970).

The project was originally called Get Backin 1969, then renamed Let It Bein in the early 1970s.

The nearly eight-hour series whose producers include surviving band members Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono won’t quite change the narrative around the Beatles’ disbandment, but it redefines agony. Fab Four in a much more complex way, and often a joyful and unexpected light.

“There is evidence in the pictures”, McCartney said recently, from the film’s more generous look at the sessions. “Because I definitely embraced the dark side of the Beatles’ breakup and thought, ‘God I’m to blame.’

Another long-standing breaking theory, at least among the misogynistic annoyances, that Yoko Ono’s presence marked the end of the group is playfully shot down in the film.

“It’s going to be an incredibly funny thing 50 years from now,” McCartney jokes with Lennon and Ono at one point. “‘They broke up because Yoko was sitting on an amp.”

Jackson’s film is made up of some 60 hours of footage shot by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg, for what turned out to be Let It Be: a generally unloved work that, despite the famous song of the swan on the rooftops of Beatles at Abbey Road Studios in London, was greeted as a sort of grim epitaph upon its release.

The band members, who then split up, did not even show up to the film’s premiere.

What other group in the 60s or 70s let themselves be filmed in such an intimate way? There’s no other. And then I have to edit it. This is all beyond me, ”Jackson told The Guardian. ( Provided: Linda McCartney, Apple Corps Ltd )

The Beatles: Get Back is a deep dive into this sequence, which has been perfectly restored and reassembled by Jackson and his series editor, Jabez Olssen, in rigorous chronological order.

It begins with the band reuniting at Twickenham Studios in January 1969, where they are set to perform and record a new album for a planned TV special, an attempt, as the original title of the project suggests, to get back to their roots. Live roots after tension sessions for the 1968 Beatles (aka The White Album).

If that’s not an immediately tense start for the project, then these early sessions show McCartney very responsible, playing the necessary task master or just a dad speaking encouragement to an apathetic and tense Lennon, happily asleep Starr and a simmering calm Harrison.

The situation reached a climax when Harrison, whose passive-aggressive argument with McCartney we see in Let It Be, leaves the sessions and leaves the group. A microphone hidden in the kitchen flowerpot captures a juicy conversation between Lennon and McCartney, who blame it on parents who lost a child.

As the deadlines crumble to stage the final performance everywhere, from a Libyan amphitheater aboard the liner QE2 appear to be heading towards a parody of Spinal Tap and tensions boiling, the group relocate, at the insistence of Harrison, in the more familiar surroundings of Abbey Road, where they are joined by keyboardist Billy Preston.

A photo of Linda McCartney of The Beatles at Abbey Road in 1969. ( Provided: Linda McCartney )

It’s here, in the series’ richly rewarding middle act, that the streak’s reach pays off, revealing a group characterized less by interpersonal conflict than a shared musical camaraderie overshadowing in the little moments of joy that took hold. rarely considered the legend around the last year of the group.

Lennon, in particular, thrives, indulging in his signature comedic riffs, whether he introduces the band as “The Buttles” or replaces the spiritual tour of Let It Be’s lyrics with a “Bloody Mary. comes to me “cheeky.

His energy bounces off McCartney’s as the old songwriter buddies exchange vocals and jokes, experiment with riffs and finish off each other’s improvised lyrics, a dynamic that, frayed as it is, always sends sparks of magic. in the studio.

It’s a compelling look at how the band created their songs, how quickly they worked under pressure, and how they were in constant dialogue with their own catalog (playful tooling with Love Me Do and Help) and rock. ‘n’ roll which they loved (pulling covers of Chuck Berry and the Everly Brothers among several fun Elvis knockoffs).

In one of the show’s most gripping scenes, McCartney reads a slanderous tabloid story about the band as if they were playing rhythmic poetry in the West Village, as Lennon made his way through an old rock standard. an electrifying moment of a group united against a common enemy.

Elsewhere, it’s astonishing to see now-canon rock songs entering the world via random noodles or a stream of conscious babbling like McCartney casually weaving their way into the riff of Get Back, the melody seemingly forming around him as an aura, or Harrison evoking the magnificent I Me Mine after a dizzying reverie on a sci-fi show.

While the sheer volume of footage can be exhausting for casual viewers, Jackson and his team generally made smart creative choices, avoiding unnecessary editorials and commentary, and allowing scenes to unfold as they were captured.

I don’t think there’s a single sort of three-week stretch in Beatles history that’s more prolific and creative than this, Jackson says in press notes (the group pictured here in 1964). ( Supplied: AP / Bob Cher )

Along with the drastic way in which Jean-Luc Godard framed The Rolling Stones in Sympathy for the Devil (1968), a film also shot by original Get Back cinematographer Tony Richmond, this sequence becomes almost insular in its lack of broader context.

What it offers is a vivid portrait of a group responding creatively and organically in real time.

The fact that The Beatles came together to create it all in the span of a few weeks is a reminder of how prolific they were. That’s an even more impressive feat when you consider that, among Let It Be’s setlist, the band is browsing many songs that would appear on their upcoming album, Abbey Road, while also tinkering with Lennon’s future solo projects (Gimme Some Truth; Jealous Guy), Harrison (All Things Must Pass) and McCartney (Another Day).

As the series reaches that historic rooftop performance in which the Beatles ascended to the top of the Abbey Road building and gave a free spectacle to unsuspecting punters of Savile Row, the sense of inspired creativity makes their impending end more poignant. .

The performance performed by Jackson and his editors in animated split-screen is excellent, of course, but it’s the reactions of the crowd of onlookers who linger: ordinary Londoners going about their afternoon business reacting with a mixture of polite enthusiasm (teens and aging grannies alike are fans at this point) and slight dismay (the two bobbies sent to deal with the noise complaint are practically respectful in their demands to keep it down).

Barely an explosive rock ‘n’ roll ending for a culture-changing pop phenomenon.

The Beatles braved the rain in Sydney, during their Australian tour in 1964. They stopped performing live in 1966. ( Provided )

It is this melancholy air that has always made this sequence so moving, given that we know in retrospect that this is the Beatles’ last public performance.

By the time this sequence was released under the name Let it Be, the band was gone, Altamont and the Manson family had scared off the counterculture, and all the dreams of the ’60s did indeed ignite.

Get Back offers a vivid glimpse into what might have been if things had gone in a different direction, at least for these guys. It’s a bittersweet experience.

The Beatles: Get Back is streaming on Disney Plus.

Loading