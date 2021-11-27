Netflix goes to Bollywood – The Case Center





Abstract Taking place in April 2020, the case chronicles the evolution of Netflix from DVD rental by mail to the world's leading provider of video on demand (SVOD) streaming. It explores Netflix's distinctive strategy and culture, which has fostered independent decision-making, agility and innovation, and has been central to the company's ability to seize a succession of growth opportunities. At the turn of the decade, entertainment companies and cable networks in the United States began to fight back, consolidating media properties, ending licensing deals with Netflix, and launching competing SVOD services. As the competition intensified, Netflix set its sights on India, which it saw as the source of the next 100 million subscribers. But, to win in the overcrowded and price-sensitive Indian market, Netflix needed to revisit its past strategic choices, such as its premium pricing policy, avoid live shows, never include commercials in its programming, and grow organically. . . This case is part of the MIT Sloan Free Case Collection (visit www.thecaseorg / mitsloanfreecases for more information on the collection). Teach and learn This item is suitable for undergraduate, postgraduate and executive training courses. Period of time The events covered by this case took place in 2020. Featured Company Industry: video on demand streaming

