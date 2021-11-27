Shang-Chi actor wants to face an X-men

Florian Munteanu, actor who plays Razor Fist, confessed he would like to face an X-men in the Marvel Studios films

Actor Florian Munteanu who played Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings recently shared where he would like to see his character in a sequel and his desire to fight Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The German-Romanian actor, who made a name for himself as a heavyweight boxer, has hit the movies Creed 2, where he plays the son of Ivan Drago. He’s now part of Hollywood’s biggest franchise, as his character Razor Fist featured heavily in Shang-Chi earlier this year.

Razor Fist was a nice addition to the MCU, as the character’s sword arm made him a good match against Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. The new villain was crucial to the phenomenal bus action streak at the start of the film, and each of his subsequent appearances in the film established the character as a formidable henchman working for Wenwu. The film ends with Razor Fist in the Ten Rings complex, working under the direction of Shang-Chi’s sister, Xialing, who took over the organization after her father.

In a new interview with Comic filmMunteanu has opened up about what he would like to see happen to the character in a Shang-Chi sequel. The actor said he thinks there are a lot of stories to tell about him and that he would like to deepen his emotional side. He also expressed his desire to see the character take on Wolverine.

Here is what he said:

Oh, that’s a tough question. This is a difficult question, my brother. First of all, I don’t reveal too much with this, it’s that I want to show the emotional side of Razor Fist. I feel like there’s a lot behind the mask, behind that physique, he’s a guy with a lot of heart and definitely has an interesting story to tell, so I want to dig deeper into that, show that ‘he is more than a simple soldier. Even though we see values ​​like loyalty, he stays with Wenwu until the end, until he realizes that, okay, he has no choice but to join the other part, so they make it out alive. There are a lot of values ​​there, I think family is very important to him and the Ten Rings became his family so it would be interesting to see how he got there and what the whole story was around. that, how he lost his arm.

There’s a lot to be said about this character, as you know, in the comics, he’s got two swords and a nice showdown, and fans send me stuff from the comics where Razor Fist meets Wolverine, which, I think, would be a cool, leaf-to-leaf showdown. Sounds good to me, so I feel like there is a lot of potential. “

At this point, neither Wolverine’s nor Razor Fist’s future in the MCU is known, although it is speculated that the latter will reappear in some Marvel Studios movies or series sooner rather than later. As mentioned above, Razor Fist is still working on the Ten Rings, so he could possibly appear in a Disney + series or a Shang-Chi sequel. As for Wolverine, Marvel is working hard to bring the X-Men into the MCU, but even when that happens, it’s unclear if the character will be included. Hugh Jackman is synonymous with the character, so the studio will probably struggle to find a replacement. For this reason, the X-Men may need to be fully established in the MCU before Wolverine is introduced.

While Razor Fist may not be the most crucial character in Shang-Chi’s overall history, she is a character ready to be explored further in a sequel or TV series. Exploring the Ten Rings organization further could be a great idea for a Disney + miniseries, which could also devote an entire episode to Razor Fist. A deleted scene from Shang-Chi recently revealed that the character was supposed to die in the film, suggesting that Marvel may have plans for Razor Fist in future projects.

Shang-Chi and the ten rings is now available in Disney + and sale in DVD and Blu-ray