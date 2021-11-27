Entertainment
Show these 7 productions that celebrate the work of Stephen Sondheims
Stephen Sondheim, the composer and lyricist who died on Friday at the age of 91, has had an unprecedented influence on contemporary theater. Revivals of two of his shows are currently on stage in New York, Company on Broadway’s version and Assassins Off Broadway’s star production at the Classic Stage Company and Steven Spielberg’s new film adaptation of West Side Story will be released on 12 December. ten.
But there are dozens of ways to experience Sondheim’s cunning wit, melodic sense, and astonishing moral complexity from the comfort of your sofa. Not that he ever leaves you too comfortable. Unlike many of his peers, Sondheim has been served fairly well by film and video. Here are some of the best ways to look at the work of the man who gave us more to see.
Original album from the cast: Company
Sondheim’s penetrating study of modern love and even more modern ambivalence is a classic. For a rich encounter with the material, try the 1970 DA Pennebakers documentary, which details controversial attempts to record the original album from the cast at Church, a Columbia Records studio in Midtown Manhattan. A lifelong fun and a useful glimpse into a community-building process, the film turns electric as the camera captures Elaine Stritch trying and failing to establish the devastating track The Ladies Who Lunch.
Post it on the criterion channel.
Gypsy
Although sounded at the time for choosing Rosalind Russell as stage monster Mama Rose over Ethel Merman, who had created the role of Mervyn LeRoys, the 1962 film offers a behind-the-scenes pass to the bygone forms of American entertainment: vaudeville and burlesque. Moving nimbly through moods and styles, Sondheim’s lyrics range from utterly innocent (Little Lamb) to delightfully racy (You Gotta Get a Gimmick), with at least one number, Roses Turn, suggesting the radical overhaul. of the musical he will try later.
Take advantage, if you must, of Rob Marshalls’ exaggerated 2014 adaptation of this fairytale concatenation. But the 1987 version, recorded for PBS American Playhouse and available on Apple TV, is a superb example of pre-Hamilton performance capture, preserving the indelible performances of Bernadette Peters, Joanna Gleeson and Chip Zien. The kids will listen, so watch it with yours. The first act, anyway. Or for a more modern version, try the 2010 version, recorded live at London Regents Park and broadcast on Broadway HD, with Hannah Waddingham, by Ted Lasso, as witch.
Rent the 1987 version from Apple tv and Amazon prime.
Distribute the 2010 version from Broadway HD.
A funny thing happened on the way to the forum
A work of impeccable silliness and absolute froth, the 1966 film version of this meringue-like musical, assembled from a handful of Plautus comedies, stars Zero Mostel as an intriguing servant and Jack Gilford in addition to sweeter, with the future ghost Michael Crawford as the master in love. It is available on several platforms. The songs are fragile compared to Sondheim’s later work, but they revel in the assertiveness of Comedy Tonight to the effrontery of Everybody Ought to Have a Maid and the jovial whimsy of Lovely.
Post it on Pluto TV and Pipes; rent it on Youtube, Apple tv, Amazon Prime Video, google play and Seen.
Sunday in the park with George
Incomparable study of the profit and the cost of artistic creation, this 1984 musical, vaguely inspired by the life of Georges Seurat, was captured in 1986 with Mandy Patinkin as a pointillist painter and Peters as the muse Dot. Filmic hues are a shame for an artist so obsessed with color and light. But Sondheim’s rigor and originality clearly resonates in songs like Finishing the Hat, Children and Art and Move On.
If your favorite form of tribute involves a generous payment, a good shout and an invitation to sing along, raise your voice to this online offering, assembled last year and available in full on YouTube. Hosted by Ral Esparza, its quality is uneven, a consequence of the Zoom theater of the first wave. But he still moves skillfully through and through his six-decade career, and features performances from unmatched performers, including Patinkin (Lesson # 8 from Sunday in the Park With George), Donna Murphy (Send in the Clowns from A Little Night Music), Patti LuPone (Anyone Can Whistle), Bernadette Peters (No One Is Alone from Into the Woods) and the incomparable triad of Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski and Meryl Streep (The ladies who have lunch of the society). Everybody get up ? Why not?
Post it on Youtube.
