Show these 7 productions that celebrate the work of Stephen Sondheims

Stephen Sondheim, the composer and lyricist who died on Friday at the age of 91, has had an unprecedented influence on contemporary theater. Revivals of two of his shows are currently on stage in New York, Company on Broadway’s version and Assassins Off Broadway’s star production at the Classic Stage Company and Steven Spielberg’s new film adaptation of West Side Story will be released on 12 December. ten.

But there are dozens of ways to experience Sondheim’s cunning wit, melodic sense, and astonishing moral complexity from the comfort of your sofa. Not that he ever leaves you too comfortable. Unlike many of his peers, Sondheim has been served fairly well by film and video. Here are some of the best ways to look at the work of the man who gave us more to see.

Original album from the cast: Company

Sondheim’s penetrating study of modern love and even more modern ambivalence is a classic. For a rich encounter with the material, try the 1970 DA Pennebakers documentary, which details controversial attempts to record the original album from the cast at Church, a Columbia Records studio in Midtown Manhattan. A lifelong fun and a useful glimpse into a community-building process, the film turns electric as the camera captures Elaine Stritch trying and failing to establish the devastating track The Ladies Who Lunch.

Post it on the criterion channel.

Gypsy

Although sounded at the time for choosing Rosalind Russell as stage monster Mama Rose over Ethel Merman, who had created the role of Mervyn LeRoys, the 1962 film offers a behind-the-scenes pass to the bygone forms of American entertainment: vaudeville and burlesque. Moving nimbly through moods and styles, Sondheim’s lyrics range from utterly innocent (Little Lamb) to delightfully racy (You Gotta Get a Gimmick), with at least one number, Roses Turn, suggesting the radical overhaul. of the musical he will try later.