Why George Lucas chose a third Vader actor for Return of the Jedi





With the talents of David Prowse and James Earl Jones portraying Darth Vader, why did George Lucas have a third actor play in Return of the Jedi?

Darth Vader was primarily played by two actors in the Star wars original trilogy, but George Lucas chose to choose a third actor in Return of the Jedi. David Prowse wore the iconic Darth Vader costume in the Star wars trilogy, while James Earl Jones voiced Vader, giving the Sith Lord his famous towering voice. For two brief moments in Return of the Jedi, however, Vader, who became Anakin Skywalker again, was played by another actor. Darth Vader’s character development was at its peak in Return of the Jedi, with the Sith Lord beginning as an esoteric wizard and ruthless warlord in Star wars and most The Empire Strikes Back. The revelation that Vader is Luke’s father set up his characterization in Return of the Jedi, which made Vader the tragic figure on which the previous trilogy would expand. One of the best examples of this was the Vaders scene with Luke on Endor, where the Sith Lord admits he went too far for Luke’s faith to pull him from the Emperor’s clutches, a feeling Vader s later turns out to be false when he turns against his master to save his son. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Star Wars: Why Luke & Leia Use Darth Vader’s Lightsaber Fighting Style After Vader’s renunciation of the Sith Order and the subsequent defeat of Palpatine, Vader is dragged into a hangar, where he speaks to Luke without his mask for the first and only time. For this scene, George Lucas wanted another actor to portray Vader, making Sebastian Shaw the redeemed Anakin Skywalker. Shaw was a veteran Shakespearean stage actor and Lucas wanted him to portray Luke’s father in what was arguably the most dramatic moment for the dying villain. Shaw also portrayed Anakin as a Force ghost in The return of the Jedi final moments, watching Luke from afar alongside Obi-Wan and Yoda. For many, Lucas made the right choice in picking Shaw as the dying Anakin Skywalker, the brief performance of the actors conveying the final tragedy of the Skywalkers story. Shaw portrayed the complex mix of emotions Skywalker felt when he died in front of his son, leaving Lucas and screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan in awe. The return of the Jedi The Second Special Edition, however, removed some footage from Shaws. The 2004 DVD release of Return of the Jedi (and all subsequent iterations) replaced Shaw with Hayden Christensen in the film’s final scene, a move that sparked some controversy. The replacement of Shaws with Christensen was viewed as disrespectful by some viewers, and it quickly became one of the most infamous changes in the Star wars special editions. The change was meant to tie the original and previous trilogies together, although some have argued that Luke would have recognized his father through the Force, regardless of his appearance. Shaw’s appearance was also digitally altered in 2004 to more closely match the disfigured Anakin in the previous trilogy. Representative Darth Vader throughoutStar wars was, ultimately, a collaborative effort of several talented actors. While James Earl Jones’ inflections captured Vader’s threat perfectly, David Prowse offered the Sith Lord a towering physique and body language that went unappreciated at times. Casting Sebastian Shaw as the dying Anakin Skywalker, however, was a wise move by George Lucas, as Shaws brief scenes in Return of the Jedi provided the film with some of its most heartfelt moments. Next: How Star Wars Retroactively Improved Return Of The Jedi Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Spectrum unite in Marvels image and logo

About the Author David Miller

(324 articles published)

David Miller is a writer for Screen Rant, a freelance comic book writer and longtime lover of all things Star Wars, Marvel, and DC.

