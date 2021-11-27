Entertainment
Movie Review: Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci Joins Hollywood’s Very Expensive Blunders
This image published by MGM shows Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in the house of Gucci. Photo / Supplied
REVIEW:
It’s both sad and hilarious when a glitzy, star-studded Hollywood movie that cost around $ 100 million to make ends up being as well received as “Paul Blart: Mall Cop”.
The next “House Of Gucci” was supposed to be this big, beautiful, buzzy movie that steals the summer and gets everyone talking. The crime drama based on the true story of how Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife, plotted to kill her husband, the heir to luxury fashion house Gucci, is set to hit Australian theaters on New Years Day, but a few early reviews from the United States indicate the film is more of a bargain basement than upscale.
Watch the trailer here:
From the sounds, it would have been more entertaining if the producers had simply cut two and a half hours of CCTV footage from Lowes.
Giving the film a star in four, the New York Post described it as “a mishmash of wacky performances and disparate tones” and said: make the murder of a famous person boring. “
On the surface, this movie has it all. This is a glamorous world in an iconic global fashion house. The production had a budget of A $ 105 million to perform. Legendary director Ridley Scott is at the helm, leading a leading cast that includes Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Adam Driver and Al Pacino.
But that is exactly the problem these days. All the material, no idea. It’s like the people who make productions like this think that just because it’s expensive and a few celebrities are attached to it, it’s an automatic victory. Nothing else needs to be good because all the bozos who watch it will be dazzled by the fancy clothes and mesmerized by Lady Gaga’s faux Italian accent (this accent has also been singled out in many reviews. Even the film’s own dialect Coach said in an interview this week that it sounds more Russian than Italian).
As a viewer, movies like “House of Gucci” can be bad but also good at the same time. Technically, it can be a stench that doesn’t live up to the hype. And that’s what makes it so fun to watch. It’s great because it’s terrible. Films like this have the potential to become a future camp classic, such as Faye Dunaway as Joan Crawford in 1981’s “Mommie Dearest”.
“Gucci: it was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive,” purrs Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in one of the trailers. “They had it all: wealth, style, power Who wouldn’t kill for that?”
We would all totally kill for it. But we’d also kill for a half-decent movie. And richness, style and power do not guarantee excellent production.
“Morning Wars” or “The Morning Show,” as it’s called outside of Australia, it’s the same thing. With Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon leading the show, it was the crown jewel of Apple TV + when the streaming service launched in late 2019.
The original idea was simple: a fast-paced series set in the bright, toxic, and ridiculously lucrative world of American television for breakfast. But the initial case was thrown out the window when the Matt Lauer sexual harassment scandal erupted and the #MeToo era kicked in. Everything has been rewritten to reflect all of this.
Coming from Apple, the goal was to deliver unmatched successful television. The series is reported to cost A $ 21 million per episode to produce a total of A $ 420 million for the first two seasons.
The result? An indulgent mess that leaps at every opportunity to take a crowbar in self-righteous speeches about society and the state of the media industry, all in an effort to appear prominent.
Topical attempts with the burning issues #MeToo, the coronavirus pandemic, cancel the crop ends up making the series feel dated, even though the season two finale just dropped last week .
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are phenomenal to watch their performances, as well as the brilliant sets and locations keep you from turning off. Yet they deserve better.
The writing desperately seeks to enter the category of prestige televisions but in reality it is only an expensive soap opera. “Dynasty” set in a TV studio for breakfast.
As Season 2 ends, Jennifer Aniston loses consciousness when she hits her head on a nightstand after tripping over a shoe. It’s just theft from the “Home And Away” playbook.
The saddest thing is to think of the heights that could have been reached if a budget of 100 million dollars were granted to “Paul Blart: Mall Cop”.
