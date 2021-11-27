From ‘Dil Bechara to’ Bang Bang ‘, Bollywood movies that are remakes of Hollywood movies

Over the years, Bollywood has adapted several books and plays into films and also remade various popular Hollywood films. Many hit Bollywood movies including the likes of Bang bang and Dil Bechara are actually inspired by famous Hollywood movies. Here is a list of popular movies that are Hollywood movie remakes.

1. Bang Bang

Bang bang starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif has been commercially successful and, by the time of its release, has become one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time. The film is a remake of the Hollywood film knight and day which starred Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in the lead roles.

2.Chachi 420

Kamal Hassan’s starChachi 420 is a cult classic and is considered one of Bollywood’s best comedy films. The film is a remake of Robin Williams’Mrs. Doubtfire, which was also a commercial and critical success. The film follows a recently divorced man who disguises himself as a housekeeper so he can interact with his children.

3. Hum Tum

Hum Tum starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee is loosely based on the iconic romantic comedy When Harry meets Sally with Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan. Hum Tum has been critically and commercially successful and has also won several awards with Saif Ali Khan winning the National Film Award for Best Actor.

4. Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi is Official Hindi Remake of Hollywood MovieThe fault of our stars. The films were based on the novel of the same name by John Green. Dil Bechara marks Sushant’s last film as it was released posthumously.

5. The girl on the train

Parineeti Chopra-starrerThe girl on the trainis an official remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, based on the novel by Paula Hawkins. The English version starred Emily Blunt, Chopra received praise for her performance as a struggling alcoholic and divorcee who is involved in a murder investigation.

6. The trainee

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan to be seen in Hindi remake of Hollywood movie soonTrainee, the film will mark their reunion after their filmPiku. The original film starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead. The role was first offered to Rishi Kapoor, but after his death Bachchan was hired to replace him.

Image: Instagram / ay kaykatrina4848 / @ dil_becharaofficial