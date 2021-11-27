Yes, you heard right. Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are the two biggest stars in the country and now the news is that they are collaborating on a film.

The news from Mumbai is that the duo are set to collaborate on a project, which will be implemented in 2022.

Word is, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly found a script that caught their attention recently.

Who will produce and direct this film will be known in the days to come. So far, this news has made fans super happy.

