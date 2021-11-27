The “Star Trek” actor is a pit bull champion

Getty

When it comes to giving back, many “Star Trek” actors donate time and money to various charities, according to StarTrek.com.

The media outlet reported in December 2019 that John Billingsley (Dr Phlox in “Star Trek: Enterprise”) had helped raise funds for the Hollywood Food Coalition. Allison Pill (Agnes Jurati of “Picard”), according to her Instagram account, cares about feeding Americans, supporting No Kid Hungry. Jonathan Frakes (Commander Riker in “Star Trek: The Next Generation”) helped raise funds for Feeding America – a coronavirus response fund against hunger – according to Trek Geeks.

Some of the cast of “Star Trek” joined forces in June 2021, according to the Associated press, to raise funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan). And in a tweet from May 2020, Scott Bakula (Captain Jonathan Archer in “Star Trek: Enterprise”) supported coronavirus relief efforts through the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.

Sir Patrick Stewart (Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Picard”) also gives to a variety of charities, including supporting the International Rescue Committee to help refugees. But helping to foster and defend pit bulls is his passion, for which he was honored in October 2021 by the ASPCA.

Stewart told Conan O’Brien on “Conan”In 2017 that as a boy he had a dog, a border collie named Rover who died over 50 years ago. His love of dogs, he said, continued despite not owning any. This love of dogs even manifested itself when he and his wife, jazz singer Sunny Ozell, lived next door to a terrified pit bull named Sadie, Stewart said. People in 2017.

Knowing the dog was a pit bull, Stewart told People: “I had a reaction that I’m very ashamed of now because pit bulls meant only one thing to me: aggression, hostility, violence I was uncomfortable meeting this dog.

Sadie changed her mind. “Immediately after the meeting [Sadie], something happened and I just found myself just absorbed in her whether she was paying attention to me or not, “he told People.” As we were sitting there, just the two of us. on the couch, I could feel my stress levels and blood pressure drop, and by night I had been adjusted. “

Ginger Made Stewart wants to adopt

Due to this special bond with Sadie, Stewart and his wife decided to turn to a pit bull by adopting one. Of course, his first foster home wasn’t just any pit bull – it was a former fighting dog named Ginger. This pit bull, Stewart told Conan, was even used to breed fighting dogs.

After seven days, Stewart wanted to adopt Ginger.

The British actor told People: “I find that my relationship to the world and to daily news in newspapers and on television has been altered by Ginger, as it has brought such a quality of patience, tolerance and pleasure in our lives., that it has, in a very short time, changed my perception of the direction our world could take.

He continued, “I literally find myself more optimistic than I was, and there’s only Ginger to explain that. It’s the impact of sharing my life for just seven or eight days with Ginger.

Unfortunately, as Stewart travels back and forth between the Los Angeles area and the UK, he was unable to adopt Ginger. He spoke with Stephen Colbert about “The late show”In January 2020 on how his country of origin prohibited race.

Ginger was eventually adopted by another family, but that didn’t stop the Stewarts from being foster care again or trying to change British laws.

Because of his connection to Sadie and Ginger, Stewart understands the breed, including knowing what drives them: a need to please.

He explained to People: “The [desire] pleasing is an absolute hallmark of pit bulls. This means that these dogs can be used and tampered with in such a way that, in order to please their owners, [they become aggressive] fighting dogs.

It was this understanding of how to help pit bulls that turned him from friend and foster parent to champion. He said StarTrek.com, “I am now part of a campaign in the UK to change this legislation because they are the most sensitive, loving, generous and loving creatures you could ever hope to meet.”

In fact, his love for the breed sparked the idea for Captain Picard in “Picard” to have a pit bull, he said on “The Late Show”. Soon the producers were convinced and Number One, not to be confused with the character of Jonathan Frakes, was added to the series. The dog’s name is Dinero.

Stewart said Variety in January 2020 that when he met Dinero he knew it was Picard’s dog. He said Dinero had powerful jaws for an 80-pound pit bull who “only did [Dinero’s] smile bigger.

“I hope we will see [Dinero] again, ”Stewart told Variety.

Stewart’s enthusiasm for pit bulls has earned him a reputation and some accolades.

He has teamed up with the ASPCA for years to speak out against air combat and works with the organization to stop puppy mills. During the coronavirus pandemic, he also worked to help the organization help animals affected by COVID.

For all of his hard work and dedication to dogs and pit bulls in particular, in October 2021, the ASPCA awarded Stewart their Pit Bull Advocate & Protector Award 2021.

In the ASPCA press release Announcing the award, President and CEO Matt Bershadker said, “For years Patrick has dedicated his time, energy and popularity to demonstrating how pit bulls can make wonderful pets and to help us end dogfighting. He is an incredible voice and ally for these vulnerable dogs and particularly deserves to be [the award]. “

If you can’t get enough of reading or seeing Stewart and the Pit Bulls, don’t worry. There is a dedicated Reddit group on the topic where you can continue to get your pittie and stewart correct. And Stewart often posts about pit bulls on social media.

