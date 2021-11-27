Coronation Street actor Roy Cropper’s unexpected jobs, his poignant bag and his exotic home

Roy Cropper has apparently left Weatherfield for good this week.

The Corrie icon packed her bags and left to pursue a career in South America after 26 years on the longtime soap opera.

The character played by David Neilsen has been plagued with guilt since the tragic events of Super Soap Week when Natasha Blakeman was killed by Harvey Gaskell.

The weapon that inflicted the fatal wound was the same one that Abi Franklin used when she attempted to shoot the villainous Corey Brent.

Roy helped cover Abi when she was questioned by the police, but it ended up becoming too much for him and he signed everything he owned to his niece, Nina Lucas, before leaving for new pasture on Wednesday’s double bill.

ITV has yet to confirm whether this is actually Roy’s last appearance, but viewers of the show are concerned that the iconic character’s time on the show may be over.

The 72-year-old actor first arrived in Weatherfield in a brief role in 1995.

The actor’s break from television came when he was in his mid-forties and had unexpected jobs before his career really began.

David has worked as a gas fitter, ice cream maker, and bartender at various times while pursuing his dream of becoming a full-time actor.

He landed small acting roles and even appeared in rival soap operas Casualty, Heartbeat, and EastEnders before finally hitting the cobblestones in a 6-episode arc as Deidre Barlow’s stalker.

Roy Cropper resonated with Coronation Street audiences, and he was ultimately chosen as the show’s permanent fixture.

David thanks his wife, who works as a character with special needs, for helping him create a character that viewers would take to heart.

He said the mirror : “My wife is a special education teacher and she has worked with people with autism. She said that Roy might have Asperger’s syndrome, making him socially unfit, rather than threatening. No one really knew what Asperger was in 1995. , so it’s my wife that I owe it to.

However, this is never mentioned in the story and it shouldn’t be that Roy is human, and a tag doesn’t help him. But I think he got it. It gives him the reasons for his behavior and gives me something to play with. I like the peculiarities of people and Roy is full of them.

Roy is renowned for carrying his shopping bag – and he also revealed how this heartbreaking tribute was paid to his mother, Phyllis, who died just before getting the part.

He said in 2009: This bag has been around the Loughborough Market for many years! He’s going to be 30 now. My mom passed away right before I joined the show, so I threw in some stuff and thought it would be good for Roy.

“He was still knocking on Deirdres’ door, asking her if she needed a bit of shopping and at first they gave me a carry bag. But you see guys standing at bus stops with bags like that and I thought I would introduce them. It’s also very handy to carry my scripts everywhere!

The Roys key on the piece of elastic in the panties attached to the bag was also my mothers’ key. We tied it to the bag for her because she kept locking herself up.

She kept calling the police or the glazier to get her in and they would have to break the window.

The little touches Roy infused into the character allowed him to develop a special place in the hearts of soap fans, who followed him through stories such as his marriage to Hayley Cropper and the unmasking of Tony Gordon.

Away from the screen, David lives in Barcelona in order to escape the fanfare of the show.

He explained: “I have to get away from Roy and be myself and they don’t know Roy at Barcelona.

If I am in Spain for a few days, I forget what I do for a living, which is important.

This means that when I come back and someone shouts Roy, I forget for a moment that he is talking to me. And it’s only a couple of hours on the plane so I can get to Manchester quite easily.

Another reason we moved was the excitement. I like to do different things and it’s good to learn a language and enter a different culture. Our son Daniel had left for college and we were in Bristol in a big house and we were like: What should we do?

David could now have a lot more free time if Roy’s trip to South America gives the character the peace he seeks – and Wednesday’s episode turns out to be the character’s last outing on the cobblestones.

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV and ITVHub

