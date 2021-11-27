Love and Hate: Bollywood in the spotlight of the Call My Agent spin-off | Show biz

Bollywood is in the spotlight in the spin-off of “Call My Agent”. ETX Photo studio

MUMBAI, November 28 The director behind a biting look at India’s entertainment industry has said that behind-the-scenes deals and daring Bollywood personalities have proven to be a rich target for satire.

Shaad Alis’ latest venture is a local adaptation of a hit Netflix series that follows four hapless French talent agents as they argue and pamper their famous clients.

Call my agent: Bollywood swaps Paris for Mumbai, the sprawling port city home to India’s most lucrative production houses and most famous megastars.

Alis is third makeover for Emmy Award winner Ten percent a nod to the traditional 10 percent cut taken by agents in the film industry after previous incarnations in Britain and Turkey.

It was very easy for me to be seduced by the show, he tells AFP, attributing as inspiration a career spent observing the behavior of actors, their entourage and his fellow filmmakers.

But getting the series from screenplay to screen has been difficult, with last year’s Covid outbreak in Mumbai shaking up the production schedule.

A French critic called Alis’ version a disaster, while Indian critics also delivered hostile verdicts.

But Ali, who before that was best known for his romantic dramas starring some of Bollywood’s most recognizable men, says he has remained peacefully oblivious to the bad press.

I always hear people say there are mixed reactions, some like it, some hated it, which is my favorite, he says.

I don’t like intermediate reactions … that’s what scares you.

He also didn’t hesitate to poke fun at the light and sometimes unconscious personalities that are often found in celebrity circles.

My intention has never been bad and I’m really a part of (the industry) so if I’m kidding I’m included in that, he says.

All of the celebrities who appeared on the show supported each other a lot to make fun of each other … it was only natural.

were egocentric

Lead actress Aahana Kumra plays the stubborn Amal, one of four famous talent managers who fight to keep their struggling agency alive after the sudden death of its founder.

Pushed into the role by her own agent, Kumra became an obsessive fan of the original French series, which even prompted her to take a critical look at her own industry.

Were egocentric, she told AFP.

It is the nature of work that we are so over ourselves that we completely forget that there is an agent that has its own life.

A recurring subplot through Call my agent is Amal’s relationship with another woman, culminating in an onscreen kiss, a rarity in Indian film and television, where mainstream mores minimize depictions of romantic intimacy.

Kumra believes India is moving towards more candid representations of same-sex relationships and was indifferent to the prospect of criticism from the public.

To me, all that really matters is what my parents think about a certain performance, she said.

It’s really nice to hear from them that they were very happy to see him. ETX Studio