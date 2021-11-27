Bitcoin Latinum Launches World’s First Bitcoin Compatible NFT Platform In Partnership With Unico NFT





PALO ALTO, Calif., November 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation of insured and asset-backed cryptocurrency, in partnership with Unico NFT, launches an NFT marketplace that offers thousands works of art that can be bought and sold exclusively with Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM). It is the world’s first platform that offers the ability to buy, sell and trade NFTs using cryptocurrencies other than Ethereum-type currencies. Using patent pending technology, Unico provides ways to buy NFT using Bitcoin and Bitcoin Latinum. This will open up new opportunities for people who want to own digital works of art or collectibles and also unlock the enormous liquidity available throughout the crypto space. It will also solve the typical problems of using the Ethereum blockchain such as high fees and low transaction speed. Monsoon Blockchain, the blockchain development platform behind Bitcoin Latinum, has attempted to disrupt the crypto industry with innovative technological solutions. In an effort to progress into the latest NFT space, the platform has partnered with Unico to launch a decentralized NFT marketplace called UnicoNFT. The marketplace offers a wide array of collections, auctions, live action, and many popular categories including entertainment, pop culture, games, influencers, and celebrities. NFTs use the blockchain to record ownership and provenance of digital items such as pictures, videos, collectibles, and even land in virtual worlds. According to Decrypt, the NFT market produced $ 10.67 billion in transaction volume in the third quarter of 2021, eight times more than the previous quarter and $ 328 million in 2020. To date, NFTs have been linked to the Ethereum blockchain, but UnicoNFT is the first NFT marketplace to use Bitcoin and Bitcoin Latinum for NFT transactions, thus opening up more options and allowing everyone to participate in the NFT world. The story continues “We believe that NFTs mark the start of widespread blockchain adoption by end consumers,” said Dr Donald Basile (CEO of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation), adding that “we expect 5 to 10 times the number of consumers currently involved in digital assets adopt them over the next 24 months. “ Bitcoin Latinum was designed as an open architecture cryptocurrency technology capable of handling large transaction volume, cybersecurity, and digital asset management. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum was developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation. LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, and is poised to revolutionize digital transactions. Unlike other crypto assets, LTNM is insured and backed by real and digital assets. Its asset backing is held in a fund model, so the value of the base asset increases over time. It accelerates this growth of asset-backed funds by depositing 80% of the transaction costs in the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted, the faster its asset fund grows, creating a self-inflating currency. Bitcoin Latinum currently trades publicly on HitBTC (the fifth largest exchange by volume at $ 4 billion), FMFW.io (formerly Bitcoin.com Exchange and operating with $ 3.3 billion in daily trading volume), AAX Exchange ($ 1.3 billion in daily volume), LBank Exchange ($ 1.35 billion in daily volume), Hotbit, and DigiFinex. Monsoon Blockchain, the main developer of Bitcoin Latinum, has announced plans to officially list Bitcoin Latinum on four other exchanges, including Bitmart ($ 1.6 billion in daily volume), Changelly, XT.com and Changelly Pro from here. the end of 2021. Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, an innovative blockchain company based in Palo Alto, California, has been selected by Bitcoin Latinum as a founding partner. Monsoon focuses on innovative cloud solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, leveraging the latest blockchain technology to develop powerful business solutions that enable digitization and asset listing successfully in a variety of industries, including financial services , telecommunications, media and entertainment. Dr Donald Basile, CEO and Founder of Monsoon, is the former CEO of Fusion IO, a company known to play a major role in implementing cloud systems at Apple and Facebook as well as partnerships with HP, IBM and Dell . For more information on Bitcoin Latinum, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com For more information on Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, please visit https://monsoonblockchaincorporation.com Media contact Brand: Bitcoin Latinum Contact: Kai Okada, Director of Communications Email: [email protected] Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/ Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA Telephone: +1 800-528-0985 THE SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum Foundation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/bitcoin-latinum-launches-worlds-first-170200812.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos