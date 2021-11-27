After Annapurna Vitthal’s allegations, Sahakutumb Sahparivar actor Sunil Barve reacts

The popular Marathi Sahakutumb Sahparivar series has created a very special place in the hearts and minds of the audience. However, actor Annapurna Vitthal, who plays Surya’s mother, has made serious allegations against the members of the show. And another actor, Sunil Barve, who works on the show, reacted to the allegations.

According to media reports, Annapurna has filed a complaint against one of the directors and some stars of the show. The actor also shared a video on YouTube in which she spoke about the harassment she suffered. Annapuran was also seen crying and citing several incidents where she felt she was being harassed. Now, after listening to all of this, Sunil Barve gave an important reaction to the video.

Speaking about the whole incident, the actor said he has been working in the industry for a very long time now, but nothing like this has happened to him. He said he didn’t know why Annapurna was trying to gain sympathy by broadcasting false information on the show. He also added that quitting the show was his choice and that they also felt bad about it. He added that he had no idea why Annapurna made such a video after leaving the show. With this statement, Sunil denied all the allegations.

Annapurna had alleged that she was tortured so much on the show that she left in August. She also accused a manager of subjecting her to psychological harassment.

